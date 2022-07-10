Saucy Vernon publisher licks Ribfest media competition

Vernon Morning Star publisher Chris Mackie (standing, second from right) was the winner of the media homemade barbecue sauce competition at the Vernon Ribfest Revival Saturday, July 9, at Swan Lake Market and Garden. (Judy Brombale photo)

His staff can’t wait to try his winning creation.

Vernon Morning Star publisher Chris Mackie was crowned the winner of the media homemade barbecue sauce competition Saturday, July 9, on the opening day of the Vernon Ribfest Revival at Swan Lake Market and Garden.

Mackie’s ‘Hittin’ The Sauce’ – a name inspired, no doubt, by the five-days-a-week dealings with his staff – won over judges from professional ribbers Gator BBQ and Boss Hog’s, along with Swan Lake general manager Colin Laidlaw.

“The main ingredients are bacon, and bourbon from Okanagan Spirits, keeping it local,” said Mackie, who developed the sauce at his Coldstream home Thursday night, then let it sit all day Friday in time for the competition on Saturday afternoon.

The judges were given a rack of unsauced ribs, and dipped them into each of the three entries.

Mackie beat out two other media contestants for bragging rights.

“I love to grill,” said Mackie. “I’ve got a smoker, love to smoke ribs and brisket. I love cooking in general.”

The Ribfest Revival is on Sunday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check out the photo (below) for the full schedule of live acts.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Swan Lake fire up for Vernon Ribfest Revival

READ MORE: Young Vernon singer tops talent search for Ribfest stage time



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityFood and Drink