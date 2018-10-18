Say cheese in Armstrong

Armstrong will once again be home to everything cheese as the city hosts the sixth annual ‘Cheese! It’s A Natural’ event Saturday, Nov. 3, at Centennial Hall.

This year the popular event, sponsored by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, will again feature two opportunities for cheese lovers to enjoy the taste of artisan cheese produced here in the North Okanagan as well as from other areas of B.C.

“Beginning at 10 a.m., cheesemakers, artisan food producers and small-batch wineries will provide samples and information,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan. “Those attending will pick up a ‘cheese pass’ which will allow one complimentary tasting from each exhibitor until 2 p.m. Products will also be available for purchase just in case you find a cheese you can’t live without.”

The daytime event is $2 per person.

During the event, ‘Cheese Poet’ David Beaudoin will host a ‘Cheese 101’ seminar.

Registration for the seminar will begin at 10 a.m. and be limited so register early. The seminar will begin at 12 p.m. and participants will learn everything they need to know about cheese and how to pair it in innovative ways.

“David built a successful business with a product known as Squeaky Cheese, as well as leading and operating one of the oldest cheese factories in B.C.,” said Noonan. “Now working as a cheese expert and consultant with the Dairy Farmers of Canada, David will surely educate and entertain with his great knowledge and profound passion for cheese.”

North Okanagan cheese producers Tanto Latte, Terroir Cheese, Happy Days Dairy and Grass Root Dairies will share the spotlight with Mt. Lehman Cheese from Abbotsford and Natural Pastures Cheese from Comox – all proud supporters of ‘100 per cent Canadian Milk’ products.

Artisan food producers including Chocoliro Finest Chocolate, White Lake Organics, Orchard Blossom Honey, Shuswap Organics, High Mountain Farm and Planet Bee will join Edge of the Earth Vineyard, After Dark Distilleries, Recline Ridge Winery, Waterside Winery, St.Hubertus Estate Winery and Vibrant Wines offering samples of what the local valley has to offer.

Think you are the ‘big cheese’? Don’t miss the ‘Cheese Ball ‘and ‘Grilled Cheese’ competitions.

Amateur cheese ball entries will be accepted from 10 – 11 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. The amateur grilled cheese competition will begin at 1 p.m. Winners of both the amateur and ‘Great Grilled Cheese Restaurant Challenge’ will be crowned ‘The Big Cheese’ at 1:45 p.m. with bragging rights for an entire year.

At 6 p.m., the doors of Centennial Hall will reopen and ticket holders will have the opportunity to learn more about cheese from ‘Cheese Poet’ David Beaudoin and cheese makers during an evening of ‘Spirited Cheese Tasting.’

The ticketed event will feature seven carefully selected tastings, that showcase cheese proudly featuring the ‘100% Canadian Milk’ designation as well as local produce and artisan products.

“David has worked carefully to ensure every bite will highlight delicious artisan cheese in non-traditional pairings,” said Noonan. “Complementing the small bites will be spirits produced in the Okanagan Shuswap, including some of those present at the daytime event.”

Advance tickets are $35; tickets at the door will be $50. Tickets are available at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce office and Chocoliro Finest Chocolate.

This event is made possible by BC Dairy Farmers and BC Milk in addition to the volunteers and ‘slow food’ producers.

For more information on the event or to participate as a ‘slow food’ producer, please contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.



