Scarecrows help stuff Armstrong-Spall Food Bank

Businesses in Armstrong Spallumcheen helped scare up donations for the local food bank.
The 22nd annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival’s Scarecrows on the Street saw a number of businesses display personalized scarecrows with a goal to help the Armstrong Spallumcheen Food Bank.
Judging was ‘People’s Choice’ and in the end it didn’t really matter whose scarecrow was the best as more than 400 pounds of food was donated.
The top three scarecrows who garnered the most votes were:
• 1st – WorkBC Armstrong, who collected 200 pounds of non-perishable items;
• 2nd – Armstrong Regional Co-operative;
• 3rd – Armstrong Spallumcheen Visitor Centre.
“The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Food Bank would like to say thank you to everyone who created a scarecrow and everyone who ‘voted,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan. “What an amazing community.”
