The 14 annual Schnare’s Massive Egg Hunt returns Saturday, April 20.

Each year, the event appears to keep getting bigger and bigger. Gordy, Louise (and all of the “originals”) want to keep making it more and more social. This year, organizers have added egg racing and code breaker events.

No one found the key to the safe in 2017, there are now six keys hidden in eggs – but only the person finding the right key which actually opens the little safe wins – what is in the safe is yours.

There are more points and money in play but instead of having a major grand prize we are continuing with more baskets and spreading around the prizes in the hunt (jewelry, wine, chocolate). Among prizes, it will see a total of 1,086 eggs, including 15 “big money” eggs.

All Eggs contain at least some wrapped candy (over 2,300 pieces of candy were used) – so if you are low on sugar and need to dig into your stash, please put the wrappers in your pocket.

Egg Racing:

Find an Egg Racer coupon and claim the racer with the matching number. After giving out the prizes we will be doing heats of six with prizes for winners – some of the racer coupons are wild cards hold them because you get to claim loser eggs.

Code Breaker:

Simply use the clues in the eggs to break the code – first person to tell me what it is and correct order wins.

Boundary:

The boundary is marked with reddish orange and pinkish red flagging tape. This year we no longer hemmed in by the ordinance recovery work done on the adjacent property so the fence at the top MAY no longer be the boundary a portion of Ken’s property is also in play. Safety note – the fence may not be flagged so if you are looking for (or hiding) eggs you tend to walk right into it. Also there appears to be more deadfalls, and thorn bushes (or I am getting older).

As always there are no eggs in the front or back gardens closest to the house. Fair warning Miriam shoots first and doesn’t ask questions (it’s a 12 gauge with rock salt, if you need to know)

There are also no eggs hidden in the Wine/Root Cellar or in the camper. Also, no eggs on any vehicle with an active license plate or in the area designated as a parking area.

Basic Rules:

The horn will sound at noon, and at that time we will do the Safe, Wine and Bonus Prizes then the person with the most points will get first pick of the prize tables. Once the prizes are done we will start the egg racing. If at any time during the hunt or before 1:00pm you figure out the code – first person wins.

For the first few prizes it will be individual points only – please, I know everyone wants to start combining to get something but please let’s award the top few picks to individuals. Combining and giving points to one person prior to noon is also a big no no – please just don’t do it.

If they look like Grouse, Pheasant, or Quail eggs – they are – don’t touch please – I have tried to make sure eggs are hidden at least 10ft from any nest

As always only those points with the date 2019 count.

Safety:

Hunt safe – the eggs aren’t going anywhere.

Should you be dive bombed by the Eagle(s) and/or the Grey Owl – CROUCH – they usually veer off!

Do not tease or pet the Cougar.

Should (that’s a should, not a never) be no need to climb any objects. However, thorn bushes, bramble bushes are definitely in play.

Schnare’s annual egg hunt takes place Saturday, April 20 at 659 Commonage Road in Vernon. The event takes place from 10 a.m. until noon. Organizers ask people arrive no later than 9:50 a.m. to hear the rules.

