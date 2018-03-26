The Okanagan Science Centre’s new club aims to make math fun for students in Grade 4-6. The Puzzles and Games Club runs for eight sessions from April 10 to May 29. (Alexander Meredith photo)

Science Centre club makes math fun

New club has students overcoming fear of math through games, puzzles and riddles

It’s about overcoming the fear of math problems, and having fun while doing it.

That’s the concept behind the Puzzles and Games Club, aimed at children in Grades 4-6, at the Okanagan Science Centre, which runs for eight sessions Tuesday afternoons from 3:15 to 5 p.m. from April 10 to May 29.

“So often, when presented with a problem, a student would say, ‘Oh, I can’t do that.” Without even giving it a try. I found if I could just get them to stop saying they couldn’t and try the problem, they could figure it out,” said executive director Jim Swingle, who previously taught math at Thompson Rivers University.

The club, Swingle said, aims to help students overcome their fears of math by turning it into a fun activity, game. puzzle or riddle.

Club members are tasked with solving serious dilemmas, including uncovering how many people on Earth are picking their noses right now, the area of the main gallery in square students, what supervillain stole the piranha Bitey McBiteface. The clues for these riddles are found in the form of graphs.

“At the Okanagan Science Centre we believe anyone can learn math—they just need a little help getting past that point of thinking it is something they aren’t good at,” Swingle said in a release. “And if you were wondering, about seven million people on Earth are picking their nose right now.”

Cost is $75 for members of the Okanagan Science Centre and $90 for non-members. Spots in the club are still available. For more information, visit www.okscience.ca or call us at 250-545-3644.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Changing philosophies for seniors’ care
Next story
Delicious baking helps VDACS spring into Easter

Just Posted

City works on wildland fire risk reduction

“B.C. without fire in it is not even an option” – Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind

Fire destroys parked logging truck

Blaze happened at home in Enderby just before midnight Sunday

RCMP honours Vernon youth

Alec Healey’s tenacity and investigative skills helped solve a report of a stolen vehicle

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Longtime Indigenous pro hosts local workshop

Robert Laboucane to present in Vernon at The People Place Tuesday on Indigenous awareness training

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

South Okanagan construction site worker reported deceased

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a Penticton construction site worker found dead

Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

South Okanagan woman distraught over stolen vehicle

Vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen in Penticton

Delicious baking helps VDACS spring into Easter

Almost enough raised to spay/neuter one cat

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Most Read