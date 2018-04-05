Science Centre hosts gecko workshop

Local children were given the opportunity to learn how to handle small animals in a safe and fun environment during a Groovy Gecko workshop held at the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Seven-year-old Mark Siakaluk patiently lets Peanut the gecko explore during the Groovy Geckos workshop held at the Okanagan Science Centre on Wednesday afternoon. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Nine-year-old Kiefer Chevrier gets up close and personal with Peanut, a curious Gecko during the Groovy Geckos workshop held at the Okanagan Science Centre on Wednesday afternoon. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Previous story
Visitor Centre issues cleaning challenge
Next story
BC Notaries worried too many parents don’t have a will

Just Posted

Psycology professor to speak on mental illness

Dr. Bernard Crespi will speak at Vernon’s Okanagan College campus April 18

Lock out auto crime

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP ask vehicle owners to avoid tempting criminals through safety tips

Artists grab a seat for Enderby project

Artists sought for a Painted Chair Project

Village Green official Funtastic host hotel

Funtastic officials announced the Village Green Hotel as official host hotel of the annual festival

Show focuses on PTSD among paramedics

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

Food truck arrives at Kelowna’s airport

While White Spot renovates its kitchen at YLW, it’s food truck will supply food

Fire near Chase large but contained

Weather is helping firefighters control the 160-hectare blaze, no growth expected.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Notaries worried too many parents don’t have a will

Survey finds 66% of parents of children under 18 are legally vulnerable

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

Science Centre hosts gecko workshop

Groovy Geckos

Retired colonel will speak about conscription at GVA next month

Life-long interest leads to writing career

Most Read