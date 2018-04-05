Science Centre hosts gecko workshop
Local children were given the opportunity to learn how to handle small animals in a safe and fun environment during a Groovy Gecko workshop held at the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Mark Siakaluk patiently lets Peanut the gecko explore during the Groovy Geckos workshop held at the Okanagan Science Centre on Wednesday afternoon. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)
Nine-year-old Kiefer Chevrier gets up close and personal with Peanut, a curious Gecko during the Groovy Geckos workshop held at the Okanagan Science Centre on Wednesday afternoon. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)