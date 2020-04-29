Scoop up some springtime goodness at Vernon business

Vernon Teach and Learn is reopening Lollipop Lane Saturday, May 2, to customers amid COVID-19. (Thinkstock)

One must-have every spring is a fresh scoop of delicious ice cream, but that has been challenging to find while the novel coronavirus has shuttered most of Vernon’s downtown core.

But Vernon Teach and Learn Ltd. has the cure.

As of Saturday, Vernon Teach and Learn’s Lollipop Lane is reopening as a take out window, the business said in a social media post.

And to celebrate, they will be offering free ice cream to four people on Saturday when they open at noon.

In a social media-driven giveaway, Vernon Teach and Learn will select one lucky name that has liked and shared the post and the winner can choose three friends to take out for an ice cream treat Saturday.

The competition has already gone viral with more than 119 shares on Facebook.

“Love to support you guys,” one commenter said.

“Ooh! My five-year-old will be super stoked,” said another.

Vernon Teach and Learn will be scooping the good stuff Monday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

The popular downtown business has already adapted its day-to-day business operations significantly to stay open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 19, Teach and Learn announced it would reduce hours and staff levels to ensure provincial and federal health directives could be implemented.

The educational toy and resource store is open for pickups Monday through Saturday from 10-4 p.m., and one customer is allowed in store at a time. Curbside pickup and home shipping is also available.

Vernon Teach and Learn’s website said cash is not accepted at this time.

