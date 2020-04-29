Vernon Teach and Learn is reopening Lollipop Lane Saturday, May 2, to customers amid COVID-19. (Thinkstock)

Scoop up some springtime goodness at Vernon business

Vernon Teach and Learn continues to adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

One must-have every spring is a fresh scoop of delicious ice cream, but that has been challenging to find while the novel coronavirus has shuttered most of Vernon’s downtown core.

But Vernon Teach and Learn Ltd. has the cure.

As of Saturday, Vernon Teach and Learn’s Lollipop Lane is reopening as a take out window, the business said in a social media post.

And to celebrate, they will be offering free ice cream to four people on Saturday when they open at noon.

In a social media-driven giveaway, Vernon Teach and Learn will select one lucky name that has liked and shared the post and the winner can choose three friends to take out for an ice cream treat Saturday.

The competition has already gone viral with more than 119 shares on Facebook.

“Love to support you guys,” one commenter said.

“Ooh! My five-year-old will be super stoked,” said another.

Vernon Teach and Learn will be scooping the good stuff Monday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

The popular downtown business has already adapted its day-to-day business operations significantly to stay open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 19, Teach and Learn announced it would reduce hours and staff levels to ensure provincial and federal health directives could be implemented.

The educational toy and resource store is open for pickups Monday through Saturday from 10-4 p.m., and one customer is allowed in store at a time. Curbside pickup and home shipping is also available.

Vernon Teach and Learn’s website said cash is not accepted at this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan residents show off their new hairdos during COVID-19

READ MORE: New diagnostic camera replaces old equipment at Vernon hospital

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

Just Posted

Pandemic good time to get FireSmart: Vernon firefighters

Fire season looming amid COVID-19 crisis

Scoop up some springtime goodness at Vernon business

Vernon Teach and Learn continues to adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vernon photojournalist captures national honour

Maggie MacPherson and fellow CBC Vancouver colleague win at National Pictures of the Year

Enderby drive-in sells out movie passes

Starlight Drive-In has reduced capacity in order to conform to social distancing

Tributes flow for former Vernon Safe Communities Unit manager

Terry Pakenham died April 24 at age 68; big believer in community collaboration

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Aggressive pet rat results in denial of taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

‘A lot of people have noticed that capitalism wasn’t working for everyone’

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Most Read