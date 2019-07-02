Second annual ‘Living Flag’ a success in Vernon

The event raised almost $3,000 for a local eight-year-old living with a rare form of epilepsy

The North Okanagan Community Life Society’s second annual ‘Living Flag’ fundraiser took place Canada Day in Grahame Park.

Adorned in red, about 200 participants gathered in the shape of a maple leaf Monday morning and pilot Tom Glover took a Morning Star reporter above the scene to snap a few photographs.

While the entire event took was over in about 30 minutes, it’s effects will be long-lasting. NOCLS raised nearly $3,000. The money will go towards a local Liam Thiessen, 8, who is living with a rare lifelong form of epilepsy. Due to the unpredictability of his seizures, he requires around the clock support. Proceeds contributed through this fundraiser will go towards equipment he needs.

