Second annual Winter Market returns to Predator Ridge

The event runs this Saturday and Sunday in the Commonage Ballroom.

Co-hosted with Craft Culture, Predator Ridge are hosting the second annual Winter Market this weekend.

With a focus on local crafters and artisans, this family-friendly indoor market will showcase over 30 craft and artisan vendors, live music, outdoor fire pits, and many food options.

The event runs on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m in the Commonage Ballroom.

Admission by donation with partial proceeds given to FORT-Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Vendors include:

2 Ladies Soupin’it up

A Sweet Romance

Adam Skalzub Photography & Printing

Aim + Glow

Canadian Frost

CashmereGypsy

Crawford Creek Designs

Element Botanicals

Everything Under the Sun

Flavors Kitchen

Fox & Fawn Teethers

Gypsy Dreams

Hemptation Skin Care

Indigo Ridge Lavender Farm

Italian Meat Master

Jaide Fox Art

Kat Cadegan Jewellery

Kwasy Creations

Stay In.

Little Miss Sew and Sew

liv a lil chocolate

Louise Estelle

LP Custom Woodworks

Magnolia Giroux

Maple Roch Pure Canadian Maple Syrup

Moevic Metal Design

MotherLove Kombucha

Palomine Orchards

Plein De Vie Jewelry

Seriously Chocolate Tea

Splish Splash Bath Bombs

The Natural Goat Soap Factory

Wild Heart Artistry

WillowCraft custom Clay and Fibre Works

Predator ridge also hosted their first summer night market August 2018. Check out our Facebook Live of the event:

