Second annual Winter Market returns to Predator Ridge

The event runs this Saturday and Sunday in the Commonage Ballroom.

Co-hosted with Craft Culture, Predator Ridge are hosting the second annual Winter Market this weekend.

With a focus on local crafters and artisans, this family-friendly indoor market will showcase over 30 craft and artisan vendors, live music, outdoor fire pits, and many food options.

The event runs on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m in the Commonage Ballroom.

Admission by donation with partial proceeds given to FORT-Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Vendors include:

  • 2 Ladies Soupin’it up
  • A Sweet Romance
  • Adam Skalzub Photography & Printing
  • Aim + Glow
  • Canadian Frost
  • CashmereGypsy
  • Crawford Creek Designs
  • Element Botanicals
  • Everything Under the Sun
  • Flavors Kitchen
  • Fox & Fawn Teethers
  • Gypsy Dreams
  • Hemptation Skin Care
  • Indigo Ridge Lavender Farm
  • Italian Meat Master
  • Jaide Fox Art
  • Kat Cadegan Jewellery
  • Kwasy Creations
  • Stay In.
  • Little Miss Sew and Sew
  • liv a lil chocolate
  • Louise Estelle
  • LP Custom Woodworks
  • Magnolia Giroux
  • Maple Roch Pure Canadian Maple Syrup
  • Moevic Metal Design
  • MotherLove Kombucha
  • Palomine Orchards
  • Plein De Vie Jewelry
  • Seriously Chocolate Tea
  • Splish Splash Bath Bombs
  • The Natural Goat Soap Factory
  • Wild Heart Artistry
  • WillowCraft custom Clay and Fibre Works

Predator ridge also hosted their first summer night market August 2018. Check out our Facebook Live of the event:

Related: First Night Market at Predator Ridge a success

Related: Summer artisan night market Wednesday in Vernon

Most Read