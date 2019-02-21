Second annual Winter Market returns to Predator Ridge

Co-hosted with Craft Culture, Predator Ridge are hosting the second annual Winter Market this weekend.
With a focus on local crafters and artisans, this family-friendly indoor market will showcase over 30 craft and artisan vendors, live music, outdoor fire pits, and many food options.
The event runs on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m in the Commonage Ballroom.
Admission by donation with partial proceeds given to FORT-Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail.
Vendors include:
- 2 Ladies Soupin’it up
- A Sweet Romance
- Adam Skalzub Photography & Printing
- Aim + Glow
- Canadian Frost
- CashmereGypsy
- Crawford Creek Designs
- Element Botanicals
- Everything Under the Sun
- Flavors Kitchen
- Fox & Fawn Teethers
- Gypsy Dreams
- Hemptation Skin Care
- Indigo Ridge Lavender Farm
- Italian Meat Master
- Jaide Fox Art
- Kat Cadegan Jewellery
- Kwasy Creations
- Stay In.
- Little Miss Sew and Sew
- liv a lil chocolate
- Louise Estelle
- LP Custom Woodworks
- Magnolia Giroux
- Maple Roch Pure Canadian Maple Syrup
- Moevic Metal Design
- MotherLove Kombucha
- Palomine Orchards
- Plein De Vie Jewelry
- Seriously Chocolate Tea
- Splish Splash Bath Bombs
- The Natural Goat Soap Factory
- Wild Heart Artistry
- WillowCraft custom Clay and Fibre Works
