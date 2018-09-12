Second Vernon bocce tourney boosts mental health

Predator Ridge Resort to host one-day event Sept. 22, in partnership with Greater Vernon Bocce Open

This time, the balls are bigger at Predator Ridge.

The Vernon golf resort will host its first-ever bocce tournament, in partnership with the Greater Vernon Bocce Tournament (held every July), on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m.

It’s a great way to spend a Saturday. Beverage in one hand, bocce fall in the other, enjoying laughs, competition, camaraderie and raising funds for a worthy cause.

Entry fee is $80 for a team of two and includes a barbecue lunch.

Advanced registration is required and you can only register online at store.predatorridge.com.

Get a partner and enjoy a day of bocce, great food, prizes and tons of laughs.

Everybody is welcome.

This tournament is a proud supporter of the “Ride Don’t Hide” charity for Canadian Mental Health.

Partial proceeds from the tournament will go towards raising awareness against the stigma of mental health and providing local services to those families who suffer from mental health in the Greater Vernon Area.

Come out, play with your balls and support a great charity.


