Seedy Saturday set

The Sustainable Environment Network Society hosts its annual Seedy Saturday event March 17 at the Vernon Recreation Centre (Facebook photo)

On the greenest of days, the Vernon Recreation Centre will be filled with local seed and plant sellers, locally grown and made food and natural products, chickens, eggs, honey and much more.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) hosts Seedy Saturday on St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Meet local seed growers and learn about the different heirloom varieties, seed saving and starting and why it’s important to save seeds or support local seed savers,” said SENS spokesperson Heather Miller.

“If you’ve been wanting to try growing heirloom varieties of your favourite vegetables or learn more about gardening then this is the place to be. Check out the educational displays for environmental information, too.”

RELATED: Shop and swap local seeds

The Okanagan Regional Library will be on hand so that you can check out library books on gardening, seeds and beekeeping (so be sure to bring your library card – ask them about their seed lending library too). Friends of the Library and Alpine Centre Book Warehouse volunteers will have used garden-related books for sale.

Members of the Vernon Garden Club and the Okanagan Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. You can find out more about heirloom seeds at the Seeds of Diversity, Okanagan College Seed Library or BC Eco Seed Co-op display tables.

The City of Vernon and RDNO will have fun information tables again this year.

Bring the whole family as SENS will be offering a fun hands-on children’s activity.

“We welcome you to drop by the Pollinator Pathways tables to learn more about this project and to take part in fun pollinator-related activities,” said Miller

Be sure to make time to hear inspiring local garden speakers and ask your gardening questions.

11 a.m. – Worms and Vermicompost with Bud O’Connell – BC Buds Red Wigglers;

Noon – Keeping Bees in your Urban Garden with Heather Clay – Urban Bee Network project coordinator;

1 p.m. – Introduction to Seed Starting 101 – Tessa Wetherill, market gardener.

Seedy Saturday also includes a free community seed swap table where people bring their extra seeds or plants to share with others and can take seeds and plants that they want – it is a very fun (and busy) part of these events.

Please be sure your seeds are clearly labelled so others know what they are and don’t forget to bring envelopes to take home free seeds. This year we will also be having a free garden magazine swap table so feel free to bring some garden-related magazines to share.

Bring your appetite as there will be lunch and treats available to purchase in the café area.

Admission by donation ($2 suggested); Children are free.

For more information please check out our Vernon Seedy Saturday event page or the SENS page, both on Facebook.

For more information on Facebook, check here or here:



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.