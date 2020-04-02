Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt caught two giant blue herons hanging out on Cool Pond in the BX on camera in March 2020. (Carla Hunt Photography)

Seeing double: 2 great blue herons caught by Vernon shutterbug

Image perfect reminder spring has sprung in the Okanagan

Local photographer Carla Hunt snapped an incredible picture of two great blue herons at Cools Pond in Vernon.

She said there were four birds relaxing for a few days at the pond at the intersection of L&A Road and Rimer Road before going on to their rookery on March 24, 2020.

“I posted this to my social media sites and website and Facebook blew up,” the Vernon-based wildlife and landscape photographer said about the positive feedback she received for the shot.

She said this image is a great reminder that amid all the “horrific news going around these days,” spring is here.

Hunt’s goal, her website reads, is to bring the beauty of the Okanagan to the people.

“As the population continually increases in the Okanagan region, we need to be aware of our natural surroundings to ensure we protect critical habitat for the wildlife that call this home,” her website reads.

Thank you, Carla, for sharing your incredible photos with the Morning Star and our readers.

To see more of Carla Hunt’s photography, visit carlahuntphotography.com.

READ MORE: Bobcat captured by Vernon photographer

READ MORE: Heron basks in Vernon sunshine

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’
Next story
Kelowna’s Father’s Day car show postponed

Just Posted

Free webinar to help small businesses stay resilient throughout COVID-19

Small Business BC’s online workshop takes place Friday, April 3 at 9 a.m.

B.C. schools Zoom to online education amid COVID-19

K-12 educators will receive access this month, up to individual districts whether they use it or not

Okanagan College passes $126.8-million 2020-21 budget — virtually

The board recognized circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic will likely prompt changes

Seeing double: 2 great blue herons caught by Vernon shutterbug

Image perfect reminder spring has sprung in the Okanagan

Two cars collide on 25th Avenue in Vernon

The crash left one vehicle on its side; no injuries are known at this time

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

Orchardists face challenges from COVID-19 pandemic

Physical distancing and availability of workers will affect fruit growing operations and harvest

Eleven dogs rescued; transported from Texas to the Okanagan despite pandemic

Helping Paws Okanagan rescued 11 dogs from Texas on March 28

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

HERGOTT: COVID-19 and legal issues

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Kelowna’s Father’s Day car show postponed

BOYD Autobody and Glass have made the decision to postpone the car show due to COVID-19

YMCA Okanagan offers virtual classes to keep community healthy in quarantine

This virtual offering, called Y Thrive Home, includes a variety of options for all ages

Princeton businesses donate protective equipment to local health-care workers

Princeton’s doctors, nurses and other health professionals, as well as care providers… Continue reading

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

Most Read