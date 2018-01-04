Sewell wins her fifth title in three years

Samantha Sewell has earned her fifth title in three years with her Miss MRI Canada crown. The Vernon teen will represent her hometown on July 8 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sewell says she plans on continuing to support Canadian charities by attending and volunteering at their events and she speaking out about her personal platform, anti-bullying and suicide prevention. Sewell heads the Canadian chapter for the Live Out Loud charity which raises funds to train people for anti-bullying and suicide prevention, and Core Character Development.

For Sewell these causes are passion projects because she says she was bullied herself. Her mother, Debi says this experience inspired her to coin the phrase “Be someone’s hero, not a bystander.”

Sewell works as a writer for an online international pageant website. She also works as a daycare teacher. Sewell has managed to attend over 80 events last year in support of Canadian charities and community groups and she says she hopes to attend that many again this year.

To learn more about Sewell visit www.samsewell.com

