Samantha Sewell plays the bean bag game during a Vernon MS Society Walk/Run/Ride event held at Polson Park.

Sewell wins her fifth title in three years

Samantha Sewell does it again

Samantha Sewell has earned her fifth title in three years with her Miss MRI Canada crown. The Vernon teen will represent her hometown on July 8 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sewell says she plans on continuing to support Canadian charities by attending and volunteering at their events and she speaking out about her personal platform, anti-bullying and suicide prevention. Sewell heads the Canadian chapter for the Live Out Loud charity which raises funds to train people for anti-bullying and suicide prevention, and Core Character Development.

For Sewell these causes are passion projects because she says she was bullied herself. Her mother, Debi says this experience inspired her to coin the phrase “Be someone’s hero, not a bystander.”

Sewell works as a writer for an online international pageant website. She also works as a daycare teacher. Sewell has managed to attend over 80 events last year in support of Canadian charities and community groups and she says she hopes to attend that many again this year.

To learn more about Sewell visit www.samsewell.com

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bluebird days on Apex Mountain

Just Posted

Falkland tv show host responds to controversy sparked by hunter’s photo

Trumbley urges policy-makers to base decisions “on science, not emotion”

Random acts of kindness plentiful

Kindale records more than 36,500 such acts in 2017

McCann sings for mental health

Former Great Big Sea singer to appear in Vernon March 4

Enderby student sails away with scholarship

Nolan Hyam of Enderby was given a Glenn Spartz Scholarship from the Boating BC Association

Lovable Nugget needs help

Vernon branch of BC SPCA looking for help for mastiff mix

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Atlantic Canada braces for powerful winter storm

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings and watches for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most Read