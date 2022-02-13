It’s Winter Blues weekend at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch, with family-friendly activities on tap to mark the last weekend of the Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 12-13, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Shake off the Winter Blues at O’Keefe Ranch on final weekend of Vernon Winter Carnival

Fun winter activities on tap as the Carnival wraps up Sunday, Feb. 13

On a not-so-wintry day, the Historic O’Keefe Ranch is helping visitors get through the winter blues.

On the final weekend of the 62nd annual Vernon Winter Carnival, the O’Keefe Ranch is holding its Winter Blues event Feb. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff member Hayley Procter said it’s been a busy week at the ranch, especially on the weekends.

“Last week we had lots of people skating on the ice rink which unfortunately melted, but it was fun while it lasted,” she said.

There’s plenty to do including building snowmen the Victorian way, taking a ride on a wagon or strolling on the Blue Ribbon snowshoe trail.

For an activity unlike anything else, you can hit your best shot at the Donkey Dung Driving Range, with dung balls courtesy of Flap Jack the donkey.

Blue candy and hot chocolate can be purchased at the general store, the mansion is open for tours and the gift shop is full of winter creations from local artisans.

On Sunday night the ranch will host a blue and white light show at the pavilion, set to music.

For more events to enjoy during the final weekend of the Carnival, visit vernonwintercarnival.com/events.

