Sicamous native and NHL star Shea Weber received a new wall hanging from the district – one of the novelty Old Town Road signs being sold by the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo submitted)

Shea Weber Way namesake scores Old Town Road sign

Sicamous signs also on their way to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

They already named Shea Weber Way in his honour, but the District of Sicamous has gifted the Montreal Canadiens defenceman with another street sign.

Read More: Video: Popular song draws attention, thieves to Sicamous’ Old Town Road

Read More: Woman fighting breast cancer finds welcoming dragon boat crew in Sicamous

The NHL All-Star was photographed holding one of the novelty Old Town Road signs which the District of Sicamous decided to produce and sell through the Chamber of Commerce.

The signs went up for sale after the one marking Sicamous’ Old Town Road was repeatedly stolen in response to the wildly popular Lil Nas X song. Old Town Road has topped the Billboard charts for a record 18-weeks

According to the district, Lil Nas X and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who is featured on the track, have also been sent the signs.

Read More: Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

Read More: ‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

Sheila Devost, the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said they are struggling to keep the signs in stock.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shuswap breast cancer patient finds joy in hiding painted rocks

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two North Okanagan suspects arrested without incident

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

Eagle Bluff wildfire continues to grow

A total of 180 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze, and 20 attended to the fire overnight

No decision on adventure park at Spallumcheen hearing

A public hearing on a proposed mountain adventure park in Spallumcheen ended in a non-decision

Our History in Pictures

Movies shown on the big screen in Vernon’s north end

Sad State of Society

Senior citizen blames Dr. Spock’s no spanking children theory for ails of the world

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Homeless man thinks Salmon Arm bylaw should target only aggressive panhandlers

Man missing sense of community from spending years on downtown street

Shuswap breast cancer patient finds joy in hiding painted rocks

Blind Bay resident’s art project sees work shared world over

Shea Weber Way namesake scores Old Town Road sign

Sicamous signs also on their way to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

Most Read