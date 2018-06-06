Shoreline cleanup keeps Kal Lake blue

Kalmalka Lake is not only a lake of many colours but a lake of many uses.

“We swim, boat, live on and drink the water from Kalamalka Lake,” said Hanna Ross, communications director with Keep Kal Lake Blue. “But sometimes cigarette butts, plastic bottles or other littered items can be seen scattered along the shoreline or even floating in the lake. Items that fail to make it into garbage or recycling receptacles take away from Kal Lake’s natural beauty and also pollute our drinking water source.”

Keep Kal Lake Blue — a local non-profit society — is on a mission to keep garbage out of Kal Lake and the beautiful waters blue. This Sunday, June 10 from 9-11 a.m., join volunteers from the society and KalaVida Surf Shop at Kal Beach for a shoreline cleanup.

Meet at the Baron Insurance ‘Keep Kal Lake Blue’ tent, where all volunteers will be provided with gloves, safety-vests, garbage bags and sharp containers.

“To make picking-up garbage more fun, we will be dressed in costumes or bright colours — you won’t miss us,” said Ross. “Stop by on your own, with your family or with your neighbours to make a positive difference in your community.

“If you have been curious about what Keep Kal Lake Blue is all about, this is a great opportunity to come out and be a part of the community for the community. We love Kalamalka Lake — that is why Keep Kal Lake Blue was started 10 years ago and continues today as a volunteer-based society.”

