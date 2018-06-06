Shoreline cleanup keeps Kal Lake blue

Help sought for event Sunday 9-11

Kalmalka Lake is not only a lake of many colours but a lake of many uses.

“We swim, boat, live on and drink the water from Kalamalka Lake,” said Hanna Ross, communications director with Keep Kal Lake Blue. “But sometimes cigarette butts, plastic bottles or other littered items can be seen scattered along the shoreline or even floating in the lake. Items that fail to make it into garbage or recycling receptacles take away from Kal Lake’s natural beauty and also pollute our drinking water source.”

Keep Kal Lake Blue — a local non-profit society — is on a mission to keep garbage out of Kal Lake and the beautiful waters blue. This Sunday, June 10 from 9-11 a.m., join volunteers from the society and KalaVida Surf Shop at Kal Beach for a shoreline cleanup.

See related: Earth Day efforts undertaken in Coldstream

Meet at the Baron Insurance ‘Keep Kal Lake Blue’ tent, where all volunteers will be provided with gloves, safety-vests, garbage bags and sharp containers.

“To make picking-up garbage more fun, we will be dressed in costumes or bright colours — you won’t miss us,” said Ross. “Stop by on your own, with your family or with your neighbours to make a positive difference in your community.

“If you have been curious about what Keep Kal Lake Blue is all about, this is a great opportunity to come out and be a part of the community for the community. We love Kalamalka Lake — that is why Keep Kal Lake Blue was started 10 years ago and continues today as a volunteer-based society.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Eagles hosting BC convention
Next story
Chaos creates food bank support

Just Posted

Vernon paddleboarder earns spot on Team Canada

Paddleboarder champion Lina Augaitis earns a spot on Team Canada.

VIDEO: Minard moved by Tim Hortons trophy

Panthers football team, Wray also honoured in 25th anniversary awards

Flood risk remains even after Okanagan Lake levels drop

Kelowna - As of this morning, lake is at 342.66 m and flood protection measures need to stay

Splatsin Elder receives honorary degree

UBCO confers honourary Doctor of Letters upon longtime Splatsin advocate Rosalind Williams

Portion of Old Vernon Road closed as police investigate crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries in Kelowna

Chaos creates food bank support

Annual crafting event, Creative Chaos, raised funds and non-perishables for those in need

In jail and in withdrawal: Inmates face long waits for opioid therapy in OCC

Provincial health body aims to erase waitlists in Okanagan’s jail, including for opioid replacement

Mardi Gras in Lumby

63rd annual Lumby Days, with its Mardi Gras theme, runs Friday to Sunday in and around the village

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Mission Hill winery Terrace restaurant opens

West Kelowna winery develops new culinary and wine experiences

Family fishing weekend events to be held across the Okanagan-Shuswap

Weekend coinciding with Father’s Day, a chance for quality time with family

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

Shoreline cleanup keeps Kal Lake blue

Help sought for event Sunday 9-11

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

Most Read