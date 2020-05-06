Show must go on: SilverStar hosts virtual concerts

Vernon’s ski resort brings the fun directly into your living room with local talents

SilverStar Mountain Resort may be closed to the public, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Canadian Home Grown Series launches virtually Thursday, May 7, 2020, featuring the talents of the Mitch Belot Band. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

SilverStar Mountain Resort is still bringing entertainment to its fans despite COVID-19.

Instead of gathering up at the resort’s several venues with friends, SilverStar is bringing the entertainment directly into living rooms with its Canadian Home Grown Series.

The first session will be broadcasted tomorrow, May 7, at 5 p.m. featuring the talents of the Mitch Belot Band.

“This is the first time we have ever organized a virtual music series at SilverStar,” said communications and sponsorship manager Chantelle Deacon.

“With everything going on in the world right now, we thought launching a virtual music series would be a great opportunity for local artists to use our Facebook as a platform to showcase their amazing music,” she said. “All the artists we are featuring are Canadian and many of them have performed right here at SilverStar.”

The goal is to host a watch party on the resort’s Facebook page every Thursday featuring a new artist or band each week.

“We’d love for the community to show their support for these musicians who are currently going through a difficult time, as most of their upcoming concerts and bookings have been cancelled due to COVID-19,” Deacon said. “Follow them on social media, check out their websites and keep them in mind for future events.”

Another goal for the concert series, the resort said, is about bringing some positivity to social media feeds, while highlighting ways viewers can support their favourite artists from home and reinforcing that “as a community, the show must go on.”

Granville Island Brewing will be logging on too to give away swag to audience members, the resort said.

Each music session will kickoff with a short ZOOM Q-and-A session with the artists before leading into the virtual concert.

A watch party will be hosted on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Facebook page for those interested in streaming the live show at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 7.

Next week, viewers can tune in and catch the sounds of Vernon-based One Strong Goat.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has been closed to the public since March 17 due to COVID-19 and on May 6, it announced a tentative opening day of June 19 for the summer season.

