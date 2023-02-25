Shuswap bakers present their best for Heritage Week contest and auction

Josh Bickle and son Max bid $4,000 to the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum and won a caramel apple pie. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Eight-time pie contest winner Bonnie Peterson’s sour cherry pie sold at auction for $3,400 (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap’s best pies were baked and bid on at Heritage Week’s annual pie auction.

Apple, fruit and berry pies were baked and judged on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Piccadilly Mall during B.C. Heritage Week, put on by the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

The pie-baking competition goes hand in hand with the historical All the Ways to Make a Pie exhibit that ran during the week, curated by Erin Stodola.

Pie slices were available for $5 each, and the pie auction took off, with money going towards the museum. Newcomers, past pie contest winners and local celebrity bakers all had pies up for sale.

While a pie auction total is not yet known, a sour cherry pie baked by Bonnie Peterson, who has won the contest eight times, sold for $3,400 on Saturday.

Max Bickle, son of Integrity Roofing owner Josh Bickle, bid $4,000 for a caramel apple pie and won, continuing his father’s tradition of giving back to the community.

Get in touch with R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum by calling 250-832-5243, email info@salmonarmmuseum.org or visit salmonarmmuseum.org.

READ MORE: Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest returns with Heritage Week celebrations

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HeritageMuseumSalmon Arm