Shuswap snowplowing crews receive rare kudos for their work

Being a snow plow driver is probably a bit like being a telemarketer or a bylaw enforcement officer at times.

People are more likely to shower you with criticisms than kudos.

What took you so long? Why did you plow in my driveway? Why do you do all those other streets before mine?

A Salmon Arm resident took another approach recently.

Al Harwood wrote to Mayor Alan Harrison to tell him how well a snowplowing crew performed in his neighbourhood.

“I wanted express my thanks to the two city plow operators who cleared our sidewalks and street this morning on 14th Avenue SE,” he wrote on March 12.

“I have been in the highway maintenance business for well over 30 years and have logged many hours behind the controls of a snow plow. I understand what the crews are up against and also know what a challenging job it is to perform well. More often than not there is a tendency to complain about snow clearing activities when something goes wrong, but when things go well, it is less frequent that constituents are willing to share their compliments. That’s why I felt it is important that I share my positive comments with you today.

“This morning, the quality and speed of the plowing work that your public works crew performed on our street was top notch and I want to pass on my thanks and appreciation. It’s a pleasure to watch operators at work who clearly know their way around their machines and who do their jobs with such obvious care and precision.”

At council’s meeting on March 25, Coun. Kevin Flynn made note of the letter.

“Hopefully we’re done with our snowfall – and the letter writer is right, we don’t get a lot of thanks.”

