Shuswap swaps seeds

The 25th annual Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

The 2017 Seed Swap at the Shuswap Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby attracted 2,000 people. (File - Photo contributed)

The 25th annual Shuswap Seed Swap & Natural Living Fair returns to Enderby this March.

To help locals kick off the summer planting season, those interested can attend to have any gardening questions answered by experts. The event takes place Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. – 4p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre and includes a silent auction, food court, environmental education, presentations, free seed swap table and more.

Participants include: seed vendors, produce vendors, bee and bat house vendors, crafters, food vendors, and educational displays.

Presenters include: Denise O’Reilly from A’BunadhSeeds (Seed Saving for Short Season Growing); Barbara Dutotfrom Wild Roots Herbal Learning Centre (Wild Weeds for Food and Medicine); Samara Sonmorfrom Food Action Society of North Okanagan (Square Foot Gardening); KeliWestgate from Spa Hills Compost (Composting); Sue Moore from Notch Hill Organic Farm (Seed Saving) and Rebecca Kneen/Brian MacIsaacfrom Crannog Ales (How Much is Enough, Reducing our Environmental Footprint).

Residents can drop off excess seeds in advance at the Okanagan Regional Library in Enderby or on March 9 between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for volunteers to prepare. The free seed swap table will then be open to the public between 12p.m. and 3p.m.

All proceeds assist local efforts to be more sustainable, and to educate and to promote seed saving and healthy living.

