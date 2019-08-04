Shuswap woman in the running to be Ms. Health and Fitness

Online voting is open for those who want to help Samara Palmer win.

Samara Palmer is well on her way to being named 2019’s Ms. Health and Fitness but she needs help from the public to be voted into the next round. (Samara Palmer/Ms. Health and Fitness.com)

A Shuswap resident and wellness studio owner is well on her way to being named Ms. Health and Fitness in a competition put on by Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine; she just needs votes from the public to get her into the next round.

The winner of the contest will receive $20,000 and a two-page spread in the magazine. Samara Palmer, a resident of the Sicamous area, is in the running for the top prize and says she will enhance her wellness studio, which is called Maradise, and also add a hot yoga practice. She also plans to take her three children on vacation.

In her contestant page, Palmer writes that she has been at both ends of the fitness spectrum and so she sees the benefits a fit and active lifestyle have provided her.

“I stand taller, walk prouder, face my obstacles stronger and have brought soo much more happiness into my life and others,” Palmer writes.

Her recommendations to those who want to be fit and healthy are to stay positive, keep setting new goals, sweat a little every day and keep their bodies fueled with as much nourishment as possible.

Those looking to support Palmer in her bid to be named Ms. Health and Fitness can vote for her online.

