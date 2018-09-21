Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

The Event was hosted by Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe.

On Wednesday evening the Shuswap’s newest women’s networking group, Shuswap Women Who Wine hosted their first quarterly Community Giving event.

The Event was hosted by Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe and was attended by 38 members of the community.

Back in June the group had their launch party and asked attendees to nominate three local organizations to be invited to this event. The organizations who had the most nominations were the Shuswap Children’s Association, Shuswap Hospice Society and the Shuswap SPCA.

Representatives from each of these organizations attended the event to pitch a project that they are looking to fund. Each attendee contributed $100 to the donation pool and then voted by secret ballot after hearing about all three projects. In the end, the Shuswap Children’s Association walked away with 80 per cent of all donations to help fund an Autism Support program for the Shuswap, with runner-up receiving 10 per cent of the donation pool.

The Shuswap Women Who Wine would like to thank all members, attendees, and sponsors for making their first Community Giving event a success.

If you are interested in joining this monthly women’s networking group or would like to nominate a local organization for a future event, please visit www.womenwhowine.ca or email info@womenwhowine.ca.

