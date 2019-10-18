Sicamous gardener Hanna Huhtala may have been the squash growing champion of 1980 with her 165 lbs. squash, grown in the garden of her Rauma Road residence. That same year, Huhtala grew a squash weighing in at 110 lbs, and another at 45 lbs. Huhtala told the Eagle Valley News she used no chemicals in her garden, only compost, and that the giant, 165-lb squash would be used to make a “neighbourhood pie.” (File photo)

Sicamous history in pictures

Sicamous history in pictures: Giant gourd

Sicamous gardener Hanna Huhtala may have been the squash growing champion of 1980 with her 165 lbs. squash, grown in the garden of her Rauma Road residence. That same year, Huhtala grew a squash weighing in at 110 lbs, and another at 45 lbs. Huhtala told the Eagle Valley News she used no chemicals in her garden, only compost, and that the giant, 165-lb squash would be used to make a “neighbourhood pie.”

Read more: Wood pellet supply a concern for Salmon Arm business

Read more: On the campaign trail: North Okanagan photographer gets up close to MP candidates

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Women, girls in Shuswap demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP welcomes new media relations officer

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy will serve in number of community volunteer organizations

Vernon man arrested with meat cleaver pleads not guilty to cop assault

Kyle Frances Larue allegedly assaulted RCMP with bear spray, meat cleaver

North Okanagan district offers tips for waste reduction

The district is emailing tips during Waste Reduction Week, Oct. 21-27

On the campaign trail: North Okanagan photographer gets up close to MP candidates

Salmon Arm’s Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for fourShuswap-North Okanagan candidates

Memorial remembers Vernon’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

Police investigating suspicious fire at Airport Inn in Lake Country

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call around 2 a.m.

Sicamous history in pictures

Sicamous history in pictures: Giant gourd

Penticton Fire Department says farewell to Cpt. Glenn Beierle

Beierle retired on Oct. 17 following 30 years of service with the department

Letter: No inspirational connection to federal leaders during debates

Voters overwhelmed with denunciation and rejection

Summerland Steam face North Okanagan Knights in two games

Junior B hockey teams compete in regular season action

COLUMN: Province’s hot springs are a gift from nature

What a joy to watch someone slip into the springs and see the stress and strain melt from their face

LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

There are still no bylaws in Summerland regarding where short-term rental units are allowed

LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

Most Read