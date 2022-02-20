Signs of the times: North Okanagan Optimists celebrate 10 years

North Okanagan Optimist Club members Donna Fulthorpe (from left), Jan Mori, June Kerr, Ciy Young and Dawn Guenette recently helped install Optimist International signs at the south entrance to Vernon (pictured) as well as the north end. (Contributed)

Talk about a good sign.

The North Okanagan Optimist Club, an active, volunteer service organization in the area since the fall of 2011, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and Optimist Day by installing Optimist International signs at the north and south entrances to Vernon.

“We are an affiliated member of Optimist International, a worldwide volunteer organization established in 1919,” said North Okanagan president Jan Mori. “Globally, Optimist members are guided by the mission statement: “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves.”

Locally, the North Okanagan Optimist Club is known for community projects such as “Unplug & PLaY Week,” the Vernon District Heritage Fair, the colourful playground boxes full of sports equipment in local parks (a legacy of Unplug & PLaY Week), a Youth Photography Competition, and scholarships for graduating Vernon School District students.

As well, the club has supported community projects like the Children’s Christmas Gift House, Queen Silver Star Excellence Program, the Vernon Winter Carnival Jam Can Curling, Opti sailboats for youth (North Okanagan Sailing Association), Vernon School District school gardening projects, Vernon Leos and the Good Food Box.

The club supports several Optimist International projects including an Essay Contest, Communication Contest for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (CCDHH), International Youth Curling and Junior Golf.

“The Optimists always welcomes people looking for a way to volunteer in their community,”said Mori. “If you wish to share your energy and ideas to benefit youth in the community, consider attending the monthly meeting of the North Okanagan Optimist Club.”

For club information check out its Facebook page or its website at www.northokanaganoptimistclub.com.

READ MORE: Lumby’s Leach skis way to Paralympics

READ MORE: New Armstrong retirement home residents share their life’s journey

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

community profile