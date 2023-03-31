Silver Star buzzing with busy weekend of events

Everyhting from latin dance to a ski marathon is happening at the hill

Silver Star Mountain Resort is poised to have one of the last busy weekends of the winter season (Ski Silver Star photo).

It’s a jam-packed weekend up on Silver Star Mountain.

The resort is chock-full of events, in what will assuredly be one of the final skiing weekends of the year.

Evolve, the retail shop selling the hottest new ski and snowboard gear and apparel, is having a flash sale until Saturday, April 1, where items are as low as 30 per cent off.

Friday, March 31 is the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) viewing party at the NATC Auditorium. Come out and watch everything from skiing to mountain biking to get you stoked for the summer season. The event runs from 7-10 p.m.

There is also a Learn to Latin Dance event, taking place on the outdoor stage from 2-4 p.m. on Friday. DJ Chilenito will be bringing Kelowna’s Latin Dance group to the stage. Later, from 9 p.m. to close, the party will continue at The Red Antler Stage where patrons can get a few more pointers before dancing the night away.

The Goldsauce band will be bringing their funk music to the outdoor stage from 2- 5 p.m. on Saturday. The music will be accompanied by a beer garden.

Saturday and Sunday is the second annual Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon which is a point to party event with two of everything: two styles (classic and free), two distances each day (42 km and 21 km), and two ski areas (start at Sovereign Lake and finish on Main Street of SilverStar village). Entry is $65 and you can build your experience, between fun and competitive.

Finally, Sunday, April 2 will have a soothing songbird, Andrew Allen, serenade the main outdoor stage, from 2- 5 p.m.

All of these events precede the Teck Open Finals the following week (Thursday, April 6- Sunday, April 9), where the top under-16 B.C. alpine ski racers battle to qualifr5y for the Whistler Cup.

For more information on these and other events, head to skisilverstar.com/things-to-do/events.

