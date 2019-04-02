Silver Star rotary ride supports BrainTrust

The Silver Star Rotary Club is hosting its sixth annual Rotary Ride Saturday, June 9. (Keith Johnston photo)

Silver Star Rotary Club’s annual ride is back for year six.

Starting from Kin Beach at 7 a.m., the sixth annual Rotary Ride is set for Saturday, June 9.

“This supported charity ride is limited to 200 participants. This is a tour style, non-competitive event (deleted portion) and riders can choose from four different distances traveling from Kin Beach towards and to the Armstrong area – 35 km, 64 km, 95 km or 118 km – depending on your ability and your fitness level,” said a Silver Star Rotary spokesperson.

“Silver Star Rotary invites riders to join them for a delicious post-ride BBQ.”

The Okanagan-based BrainTrust Canada is the charity of choice for the Rotary Ride 2019. BrainTrust provides support to those affected by brain injury to maximize their potential and independence and also works to reduce preventable brain injuries for youth, who are at the greatest risk for injury.

The proceeds from Rotary Ride 2019 will support BrainTrust Canada including their Helmet Safety Program providing bike helmets for children and youth in the Vernon area who cannot afford them.

For more information and to register, visit www.rotaryride.ca.

