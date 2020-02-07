Snow Sculpture competitions are underway at SilverStar Mountain Resort as part of Vernon Winter Carnival. (Twila Amato - Black Press)

SilverStar carves out fun February

Snow Sculpture competition kicks off a full roster of events at the ski hill

The excitement is ramping up at SilverStar Mountain Resort this month.

February is filled with lots of events for the whole family to enjoy.

“We are excited for a fun-filled February up here at SilverStar,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. “With Vernon Winter Carnival kicking-off on Friday, our guests can expect the amazing snow sculpture competition to take place throughout our village.”

READ MORE: Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

The Snow Sculpture competition finishes off on Sunday with the awards ceremony taking place in the village at noon.

“Not only will this month be filled with many great events, but we are still seeing some of the best snow condition’s that we’ve seen in years,” Deacon said. “The weather is perfect, the riding conditions are incredible, and there is nothing but snow in the forecast up here at SilverStar.”

February events at SilverStar:

Feb. 7 to 9 – Vernon Winter Carnival BC Snow Sculpture Competition takes place at SilverStar all weekend long.

Feb. 7 to 9 – SilverStar hosts the BC Freestyle Provincial Series Slopestyle event.

Feb. 8 to 9 – SilverStar’s 30th annual Over The Hill Downhill event.

Feb 8 to 9 – Get On The Snow Day’s at SilverStar

Feb. 13 – Snowed in Comedy Tour at SilverStar.

Feb. 15 to 17 – Send it, Land it, Nailed it, – Slopestyle Event at SilverStar.

Feb. 15 to 17 – Family Day Weekend at SilverStar.

Feb. 15 – SMITH Optics Rail Jam Series

Feb. 18 – Paint by Vino – The Red Antler

Feb 29. – Carter Classic – Fundraiser at SilverStar

Feb. 29 – Jump Jam Series at the SilverStar Terrain Park.

For the full list of events and more information visit skisilverstar.com

Note that the Comet chairlift is closed Friday for maintenance.

READ MORE: Comedians snowball love for Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Snow Sculpture competitions are underway at SilverStar Mountain Resort as part of Vernon Winter Carnival. (Twila Amato - Black Press)

Previous story
Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Just Posted

Attacked Armstrong dog succumbs to injuries

Further examination showed more extensive damage

Okanagan faces high flood risk due to above average snowpack

Out of 22 regions in province, the Okanagan has the third highest above-average snowpack

SilverStar carves out fun February

Snow Sculpture competition kicks off a full roster of events at the ski hill

Winter weather freezes mail delivery in Vernon: Canada Post

Kelowna and Lake Country downgraded to ‘yellow alert’

First ride-hailing company approved in Okanagan

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Queen and Princess LX kick off Vernon Winter Carnival

Sled dogs prepare to face intense health challenges during Yukon Quest

“It’s something you’re used to doing and you don’t think twice about it”

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

Dyer: Bunker cannabis is the opposite of green

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

South Okanagan couple celebrates 67th wedding anniversary

Beverly and William Unrau’s secret? Keeping their marriage on equal footing.

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Man charged with attempted murder after breaking into home near Williams Lake

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

Canada Post downgrades its ‘red alert,’ will attempt delivery in Kelowna, Lake Country

Vernon is still under a ‘red alert’ and will not receive mail today

Update: Highway 1 reopens west of Salmon Arm

Vehicle accident required temporary closure of Trans-Canada Highway

Most Read