SilverStar feeds a major need with $28K for Vernon food bank

Generosity ‘making a difference for many in our community’

Left to Right: Calvin Reich, Silver Star Rotary; Leanne Hammond, CFNO; Neil S. Thompson, Vernon Salvation Army; Ginny Scott, SilverStar Mountain Resort; Randel Erbacker, Salvation Army; and Jen Thompson, Salvation Army. SilverStar Mountain Resort raised almost $28,000 for the food bank in December 2022. (Submitted photo)

Vernon’s ski resort was in the mood for giving this past holiday season.

SilverStar Mountain Resort raised almost $28,000 for the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank in the month of December.

From various local initiatives and matched donations, SilverStar’s Play Forever Fund raised $27,753 for the food bank.

“Many families and singles rely on The Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank over the holiday season, making December a very difficult time for the local food bank and those in need,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar communications manager.

“We are so humbled to see such great support in our fundraising efforts not only from the community but also from local family foundations and small businesses.”

The community raised $7,753 through multiple events, and the SilverStar Play Forever Fund donated $10,000.

“We at the Vernon Salvation Army want to express our gratitude and extreme appreciation for all those who came together on this particular project,” said Jen Thompson with the Vernon Salvation Army. “The generosity that we see expressed in this gift, we know that it will be influential in making a difference for many in our community in the days ahead.”

The fundraising efforts also received a boost from The Galbraith Family Foundation and the Chapman Family Foundation, each of which donated $5,000.

“We would like to say a huge thank you from the SilverStar family for the generosity this holiday season,” Deacon said. “The funds raised go directly back into supporting those in need right here in our community. It’s initiatives like this that bring our community together.”

Deacon also thanked the Vernon Silver Star Rotary Club for their support in raising funds at the Vernon Vipers hockey game on Dec. 30.

