SilverStar Mountain brings back outdoor, all-inclusive wine tasting

Showpass presents Winterland – Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting is an outdoor igloo tasting event that’s returning for its second year at the SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Submitted photo)

Lovers of fine B.C. wine can toast to the end of winter at SilverStar Mountain Resort this April.

Showpass presents Winterland – Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting is an outdoor igloo tasting event that’s returning for its second year at the Vernon ski resort.

SilverStar Mountain Resort and the BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival are bringing back the event on April 4, from 4-7 p.m.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and the event is all inclusive, meaning food, wine samples and entertainment are are all included.

“Showpass presents Winterland is the perfect Apres event to close out the winter season,” said Katherine Bramall, the founder and general manager of BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival.

“Join us in the picturesque SilverStar village for a tasting of BC craft liquor like no other.”

The list of festival members serving up samples includes After Dark Distillery, Intrigue Wines, Meyer Family Vineyards and many more.

Food will be served from Kelowna’s Okanagan Street Food and entertainment will be provided by DJ Froggy Stylz and Cosmic Co-Motion.

Tickets are available through the presenting sponsor’s website, showpass.com. Tickets are $70 for the remaining early bird tickets and $79 regular price.

The BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival hosts their events with the BuyBC program to promote all things being produced by their 100-plus craft liquor industry members, with proceeds from events going to support of the BC Hospitality Foundation.

