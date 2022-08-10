The lookout at the top of SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

SilverStar shines under snow in support of Vernon nature centre

Allan Brooks and resort team up to offer nature hikes with gondola rides

Allan Brooks Nature Centre has paired up with SilverStar Mountain Resort to give residents a chance to check out the slopes minus the snow.

Two nature trail hikes, including gondola rides, take place Saturday, Aug. 13, in the subalpine Attridge Scenic Loop, also known as the Gnome Roam.

You may know SilverStar as the Okanagan’s premiere ski hill, but there’s much more to its history, wildlife, and community presence without the snow.

“These nature tours are a collaboration with the SilverStar Play Forever Commitment, to support our local community and protect our environment,” said Ginny Scott, SilverStar local sales manager. “For many years, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre has educated residents and guests on the beauty surrounding us. By coming together, we will further educate ourselves on how to respect the land we play on and appreciate nature for generations to come.”

For many, SilverStar is unfamiliar without the snowfall.

“Most see the mountain covered in snow,” said Chantelle Adams, ABNCs education coordinator. “This is an opportunity to see the beautiful wildflowers and learn about this unique ecosystem that is so different from our arid Okanagan valley grasslands.”

Tickets are $40 per person and include a gondola pass. The hikes are at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Registration is required: abnc.ca/abnc-event/silverstar-nature-hike/.

