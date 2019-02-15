The SilverStar Fire Department shows off the summit chairlift on auction Feb. 16. (Photo submitted)

SilverStar’s historic green chair up for auction

Mountain celebrates Emergency Service providers Saturday with fundraiser for firefighters

Bid on a piece of SilverStar’s history at the annual Emergency Services Day this Saturday, Feb. 16 at the resort.

The SilverStar Fire Department will be taking bids on a two-person lift from the old Summit Chair which was removed last spring and replaced with the new Doppelmayr Gondola. Since 1970, the Summit Chair brought skiers and boarders to the top of the mountain and for many locals, the chair reminds them of unforgettable memories at SilverStar.

See: SilverStar’s first employee takes final ride on chairlift

Proceeds from the Summit Chair will go towards the volunteer SilverStar Fire Department.

Everyone is invited out to Emergency Services Day at SilverStar, with a percentage of each lift ticket sold being donated to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

VJHF will also be in the village accepting donations throughout the day.

Watch live demos, learn about avalanche rescue techniques, watch and assist in live firefighting demonstrations from the local SilverStar Fire Hall, and much much more.

“It’s an awareness day for the community: it showcases some of the services that are available and a few of the things they are able to do in an emergency situation,” said Jessica Crick, safety coordinator, SilverStar. “This event provides members of the public the opportunity to meet the services outside of the stressful situations these meeting generally take place in.”

Any volunteers (not including family) from Fire, BCAS, RCMP, Red Cross, St. John’s, Search and Rescue, Dragoons (army), PepAir (CASARA – also search and rescue) will receive 50 per cent off day tickets on Saturday.

Volunteers will require some form of ID to show they are associated with any of the above organizations.

For more information or to bid by proxy call or text Brad Baker at 250-558-8105.

The auction will end at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.

See: Iconic SilverStar chairlift up for auction

For information on tickets and packages call 250-558-6083 or visit us at skisilverstar.com.

