SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

A new festival is on tap at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The resort will host its first-ever SEISMIC Mountain Festival in March.

Not only can skiers, boarders and music-lovers get excited for the 10-days of fun, but all foodies and art enthusiasts have a reason to hit the mountain as well. A large portion of SilverStar’s festival will cater to the food, wine, cider, beer and spirit lovers.

Showpass presents Winterland, a signature tasting event on March 30, which will be one of the culinary highlights, featuring a variety of tastings, DJ’S, bonfires and much more, all inside of LED lit igloos. Winterland staff will be serving up an assortment of appetizers as well.

Chef David Hawksworth, one of Canada’s top chefs, will prepare a special dinner on March 29 pairing wine with each course.

“David owns Hawksworth Restaurant in downtown Vancouver, which is currently ranked in the top 10 restaurants across the country and number one in Western Canada, with its sister restaurant, Nightingale, recognized as fifth best in the province,” said Chantelle Deacon, communications and sponsorship manager, SilverStar. “We also have one more artsy event on the go. We are calling it Culture and Cocktails and it will bring together some of the Okanagan’s most talented artists.”

The event will showcase art in an interactive space with a special interactive twist that will be announced later this month.. Culture and Cocktails is a fundraiser for the Arts Council of the North Okanagan.

Winter Wine Dinners, featuring culinary delights paired with local wines, will wrap up March 24 and 30.

SilverStar will also be hosting a Week Long Craft Pairings at The Den and Red Antler, Aperol Spritz Hour, Daily Beer Gardens and a Firehall Chili Cook-Off.

“SilverStar has created the SEISMIC Mountain Festival, from March 22 to 31, to fit everyone’s idea of a great time, whether you love skiing or boarding, or culture, arts and entertainment, SEISMIC has it all,” Deacon said.

Tickets for Winterland go on sale Saturday, Jan. 26. All other Craft and Culinary tickets will go on sale Feb. 2.

For more information on SilverStar’s spring Festival or for tickets to events check out SESIMICFest.ca.

For information on tickets and packages call 250-558-6083 or visit us at skisilverstar.com. Last minute STAR Lodging deals available through the rest of the season.

