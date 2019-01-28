SilverStar Mountain Resort’s new SEISMIC Mountain Festival is March 22-31. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

The new SEISMIC Mountain Festival is March 22-31

A new festival is on tap at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The resort will host its first-ever SEISMIC Mountain Festival in March.

Not only can skiers, boarders and music-lovers get excited for the 10-days of fun, but all foodies and art enthusiasts have a reason to hit the mountain as well. A large portion of SilverStar’s festival will cater to the food, wine, cider, beer and spirit lovers.

Showpass presents Winterland, a signature tasting event on March 30, which will be one of the culinary highlights, featuring a variety of tastings, DJ’S, bonfires and much more, all inside of LED lit igloos. Winterland staff will be serving up an assortment of appetizers as well.

Chef David Hawksworth, one of Canada’s top chefs, will prepare a special dinner on March 29 pairing wine with each course.

“David owns Hawksworth Restaurant in downtown Vancouver, which is currently ranked in the top 10 restaurants across the country and number one in Western Canada, with its sister restaurant, Nightingale, recognized as fifth best in the province,” said Chantelle Deacon, communications and sponsorship manager, SilverStar. “We also have one more artsy event on the go. We are calling it Culture and Cocktails and it will bring together some of the Okanagan’s most talented artists.”

The event will showcase art in an interactive space with a special interactive twist that will be announced later this month.. Culture and Cocktails is a fundraiser for the Arts Council of the North Okanagan.

Related: Puppies surprise young skiers at SilverStar

Related: Record snowfall year at SilverStar

Winter Wine Dinners, featuring culinary delights paired with local wines, will wrap up March 24 and 30.

SilverStar will also be hosting a Week Long Craft Pairings at The Den and Red Antler, Aperol Spritz Hour, Daily Beer Gardens and a Firehall Chili Cook-Off.

“SilverStar has created the SEISMIC Mountain Festival, from March 22 to 31, to fit everyone’s idea of a great time, whether you love skiing or boarding, or culture, arts and entertainment, SEISMIC has it all,” Deacon said.

Tickets for Winterland go on sale Saturday, Jan. 26. All other Craft and Culinary tickets will go on sale Feb. 2.

For more information on SilverStar’s spring Festival or for tickets to events check out SESIMICFest.ca.

For information on tickets and packages call 250-558-6083 or visit us at skisilverstar.com. Last minute STAR Lodging deals available through the rest of the season.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Successful year for SilverStar Australia Day bikini run
Next story
Valentine’s Day fundraiser for MMIW done search team

Just Posted

UPDATED: Car ablaze near Armstrong Monday morning; one person airlifted to hospital

Emergency personnel respond to scene near Specialty Steel Fabricators and Design

UPDATE: Vernon crash injuries not ‘serious harm,’ investigators drop jurisdiction

The incident unfolded in Vernon in the early morning hours of Jan. 25

Vernon Winter Carnival prepped for kick off

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival starts Thursday, Jan. 31

Gymnasts show heart at zones in Vernon

The Queen of Hearts rhythmic gymnastics zones were in Vernon Jan. 25-27

SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

The new SEISMIC Mountain Festival is March 22-31

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

Vernon Panthers primed for Saints battle

Sr. Girls Hoops: No. 8 Panthers to take on No. 1 North Vancouver school at tourney in Surrey

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

McCleaners in Kamloops was allegedly robbed Monday morning

Most Read