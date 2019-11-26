Simply Christmas at Lumby Light Up

Coldstream is ready to light up for the holidays on Sunday, and this year it’s all about celebrating the little things.

“This year our theme is for a simple Christmas, and the theme is around our pastor’s sermons at Christmas times,” said Linda Grime, a member of the Coldstream Christian Church and organizer of the light up.

David Hockley is the church’s long-time pastor, and in keeping with Hockley’s mantra of enjoying the things that matter this time of year, the light up will feature fewer flashy door prizes this year.

“Simple hopes, simple joys, simple love, simple peace, and simple planning when it comes to the New Year,” said Grime, listing the things in life that Hockley triumphs every sermon.

“It’s about the relationships more than anything.”

The light up will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Coldstream Christian Church and is free for all to attend. There the public can enjoy a live Nativity photo booth, hot chocolate provided by local firefighters, hot dogs, apple cider and crafts for the kids.

A shinny hockey area where kids can play with the 20 Vernon Vipers players who will be in attendance, and Queen Silver Star royalty and candidates will be meeting and greeting the public. Students from Kidston and Coldstream elementary schools as well as Kalamalka Secondary will be singing Christmas carols throughout the evening.

As in years past, the Salvation Army will be there with their bright red bins collecting non-perishables and cash donations.

“This is probably one of my favourite events of Christmas,” said Lieut. Stefan Reid, Vernon Corps officer and executive director of the local Salvation Army.

“Coldstream is a smaller community and it’s nice to see people come together at this time of year.”

Grime thanked her fellow members at the church, who volunteered their time to organize the light up as they do each year.

“It’s a very small church but everybody does their part, even down to baking cookies to give as thank-yous to groups who have participated,” she said. “I think it’s great that a church with so few resources can put on a big event like this and share the joy.”

Brendan Shykora