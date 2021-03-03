Ski resort, local foundations help fill Vernon’s food gap

Ian Jenkins, left, with SilverStar Mountain Resort and Claire Finch with the Foord Family Foundation present a cheque for $25,000 to Leanne Hammond of the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan. (Contributed)

A team effort between SilverStar Mountain Resort and local foundations and businesses has led to some local COVID-19 relief, to the tune of $25,000 to help feed those in need.

Last month, SilverStar, the Foord Family Foundation and the Community Foundation (CFNO) came together for an initiative called Filling the Gap, aimed at providing fresh produce and groceries to families, seniors and individuals who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

SilverStar’s Play It Forward Fund and the Foord Family Foundation matched all donations up to $7,500.

“To know that every dollar donated to help people access healthy food has now been tripled is such a great feeling,” said Claire Finch of the Foord Family Foundation. “It warms my heart to see such a strong sense of community in the North Okanagan.”

On top of donations from the public, Buy-Low Foods stepped in to donate $1,000 worth of grocery gift cards. Then, to round up up the total, the community foundation donors contributed $1,145, bringing the grand total raised to an even $25,000.

“We are over the moon excited about how well this fundraising venture turned out,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director at CFNO. “Families in our community are really struggling as COVID-19 continues to cause incomes to fluctuate. We want to thank all the people who stepped up to help ensure no one in our community goes hungry.”

To learn more about the CFNO or to get involved, visit cfno.org.

READ MORE: Shuswap BC SPCA’s inseparable pair of Akbash dogs given home

READ MORE: Non-profit hosts virtual gala to support Okanagan’s vulnerable

Brendan Shykora

food security