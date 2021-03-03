Ian Jenkins, left, with SilverStar Mountain Resort and Claire Finch with the Foord Family Foundation present a cheque for $25,000 to Leanne Hammond of the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan. (Contributed)

Ian Jenkins, left, with SilverStar Mountain Resort and Claire Finch with the Foord Family Foundation present a cheque for $25,000 to Leanne Hammond of the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan. (Contributed)

Ski resort, local foundations help fill Vernon’s food gap

SilverStar Mountain Resort teamed up with Vernon foundations to raise 25K towards food security

A team effort between SilverStar Mountain Resort and local foundations and businesses has led to some local COVID-19 relief, to the tune of $25,000 to help feed those in need.

Last month, SilverStar, the Foord Family Foundation and the Community Foundation (CFNO) came together for an initiative called Filling the Gap, aimed at providing fresh produce and groceries to families, seniors and individuals who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

SilverStar’s Play It Forward Fund and the Foord Family Foundation matched all donations up to $7,500.

“To know that every dollar donated to help people access healthy food has now been tripled is such a great feeling,” said Claire Finch of the Foord Family Foundation. “It warms my heart to see such a strong sense of community in the North Okanagan.”

On top of donations from the public, Buy-Low Foods stepped in to donate $1,000 worth of grocery gift cards. Then, to round up up the total, the community foundation donors contributed $1,145, bringing the grand total raised to an even $25,000.

“We are over the moon excited about how well this fundraising venture turned out,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director at CFNO. “Families in our community are really struggling as COVID-19 continues to cause incomes to fluctuate. We want to thank all the people who stepped up to help ensure no one in our community goes hungry.”

To learn more about the CFNO or to get involved, visit cfno.org.

READ MORE: Shuswap BC SPCA’s inseparable pair of Akbash dogs given home

READ MORE: Non-profit hosts virtual gala to support Okanagan’s vulnerable

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

food security

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan facing extreme flooding risk
Next story
Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

Just Posted

The District of Lake Country has placed load restrictions on city roads due to early warming weather. (Black Press file photo)
Load restrictions set on Lake Country roads

A 70 per cent axle weight restriction has been implemented to protect roads during warming weather

Okanagan high school girls volleyball players Georgia MacLean of Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary (from left), Olivia Pederson of Vernon Christian School, Kassidy Schaper-Kotter of Vernon Secondary and Makenna Lane from W.L. Seaton Secondary have signed to play college volleyball with Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College. (File photos)
Fraser Valley college inks quartet of Okanagan recruits

Columbia Bible College Bearcats in Abbotsford sign four players to women’s volleyball squad

Ian Jenkins, left, with SilverStar Mountain Resort and Claire Finch with the Foord Family Foundation present a cheque for $25,000 to Leanne Hammond of the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan. (Contributed)
Ski resort, local foundations help fill Vernon’s food gap

SilverStar Mountain Resort teamed up with Vernon foundations to raise 25K towards food security

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon March 3, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Road dust prompts air quality advisory in Vernon

The advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

The City Park dock in Kelowna was underwater due to rising Okanagan Lake flooding in 2017. (OBWB photo)
Okanagan facing extreme flooding risk

Water board calls for updated Okanagan Lake level management

Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

The beloved Rutland restaurant went up in flames in October 2020

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

The restart of the program means seniors can receive affordable meals delivered five days a week Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.
Princeton Meals on Wheels one year trial will cost $92k

Program restarts, and volunteer drivers are needed

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Most Read