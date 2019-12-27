Image: Silver Star Ski Resort

Skiers celebrate new snow on Okanagan mountains

Big White Ski Resort saw 19 cm of snow in the last 12 hours

The Okanagan Valley woke up to a dusting of snow, Friday morning.

However at the region’s ski hills there was a little more to celebrate as mountains received a late Christmas present from the snow gods.

Just outside of Vernon, Silver Star Mountain Resort received 7 cm of snow in the last 12 hours for a total of 28 cm in the last seven days.

There is an alpine base of 152 cm currently at the hill.

While those headed up to Big White Ski Resort will rejoice in almost 20 cm of snow. In the last 12 hours 19 cm of the white stuff fell on the mountain for a total alpine base of 151 cm.

The hill received 37 cm of new snow in the last seven days.

To the South just outside Penticton, about 3 cm of new snow fell at Apex Mountain Resort for a total alpine base of 108 cm.

About 3 cm of snow fell over the last seven days on the mountain.

Neighbouring mountain Baldy Resort saw even more snow than Apex with 7 cm of new snow falling in the last 12 hours for a total alpine base of 78 cm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Philippine diner owner cooks up success in Canada at Vernon restaurant

Just Posted

Skiers celebrate new snow on Okanagan mountains

Big White Ski Resort saw 19 cm of snow in the last 12 hours

Rollover on highway between Vernon and Kelowna

Northbound lanes may be impacted as emergency crews are on scene

Year in Review: February’s top stories

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured… Continue reading

UPDATE: Bulldog returned safe to Vernon owner

Lars returned after reward upped to $700

Year in Review: Top stories from January

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Cheating beats climate change for top honours

Step aside Greta, Trump deserves top spot in story of the year

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

Concrete plant on fire in West Kelowna

Firefighters are using a ladder truck to fight the fire from above

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts: CN

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Most Read