Sleeping owl captures Vernon students’ attention

An owl catches some ZZZs perched in a maple tree in Vernon Thursday, Nov. 3. (Rory White Photo)

A northern saw-whet owl was busy sawing logs in a Vernon tree Thursday, Nov. 3.

The feathered friend was having a nap in a maple tree near a Vernon elementary school to the delight of the school’s students and staff, including Rory White, alerted to the snoozing bird by the kids.

White captured a photo of the owl happily catching a snooze surrounded by maple leaves.

“He is perched up in a tree and has had all these kids looking at him, but he still seems content to be there,” said White. “the kids were really enjoying it.”

The owl did wake up and stayed in the maple tree.

READ MORE: Vernon braces for first snowfall



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birdsVernon