Sleigh rides raise funds for Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

A $3,000 donation was awarded to the club following eight-day charity event over the holidays

After eight days of sleigh rides during the Christmas season, Horse Drawn Okanagan pulled in $3,000 for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

The local sleigh ride company hosted its third-annual charity sleigh ride event, with 11 draft horses and four sleighs working full-tilt on most days.

It was the event’s first year at Ottercrest Farms in Armstrong, and event organizer Kelly MacIntosh called the new venue “the perfect setting.”

“The large covered arena gave guests a space to keep warm and dry before heading out on the sleighs, (and) the backdrop was a winter wonderland.”

The event was at capacity for a majority of the eight days, with guests coming from all over the Okanagan, and international guests coming in from places such as China, Australia and Korea.

“We went from 1,700 guests in 2018 to 2,300 guests in 2019,” said MacIntosh. “That’s a huge increase and we are so thrilled with the turnout. It means that we are filling a need for family activities right at Christmas.”

All of the sponsorship money earned was donated back to the Boys and Girls Club.

Organizers said they plan to bring back the event next Christmas but in the meantime will be planning events for the summer, when Horse Drawn Okanagan will be busy giving wagon rides, horse-drawn tours, wedding carriage rides and more throughout the region.

“I want to thank Rellish Transport Services and Bannister Honda for their generosity in supporting the event, and in turn, supporting the charity,” said MacIntosh. “And we could not have done it without our dedicated volunteers.

“The owner of the facility was incredibly helpful and generous too. For everyone to give their time at Christmas at our event – I am really grateful.”

READ MORE: Many Vernon roads remain an ice rink

READ MORE: North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

Brendan Shykora