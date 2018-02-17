Slopes for Hope raises $11,585

Spallumcheen’s Great West Equipment raised and donated $4,810 to the Slopes For Hope Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser at SilverStar Mountain Resort. Steve Francis of the Canadian Cancer Society (right) receives the money from Great West’s Jocelyn Nein (from left), vice-president of customer support Paul Lawrence, CEO Ross Davidson, Slopes for Hope event chairman and Great West team member Christian Ouellette and Jean Tharp. (Photo submitted)

A mountain of hope was raised as skiiers and boarders raised $11,585 for cancer recently.

The third annual Slopes for Hope at SilverStar Mountain Resort Jan. 27 saw 35 eager skiiers and snowboarders take part in the fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“Vernon has such an enthusiastic ski and snowboarding community. I feel that this event is a perfect fit for the region and a great opportunity to raise funds for a cause that touches us all,” says Volunteer Event Chairman, Christian Ouellette. “The snow was dumping down all day which made for amazing powder conditions! I was watching the participants come back to the village exhausted but smiling all the way. What a bunch of troopers!”

Slopes for Hope Silver Star is a family friendly ski-a-thon where teams challenge themselves to ski or snowboard the vertical height of the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest (29,029 vertical feet). Funds raised through the event will help the Society fund vital cancer research, leading prevention initiatives, and compassionate support programs for people facing cancer today.

“Our impact in the fight for life would not be possible without you,” said Ouellette.

This year’s efforts surpassed the goal of $10,000, which will increase the efforts of the Cancer Society.

“A big thank you goes out to the event’s host and sponsor SilverStar Mountain Resort and their staff for helping in the development and production of the event; Beach Radio who MC’d at the event and aided in the promotions and awareness of Slopes for Hope SilverStar; and a special thanks to Printech for donating the creation of our brochures, posters and sponsor board,” said Ouellette. “Great West Equipment also really stepped up and supported their employees’ participation by matching their collected donations up to $2,000! Our volunteers did an amazing job behind the scenes to make this event happen and a huge thanks goes out to them as well! Thank you to all of our participants, donors, supporters and community for making this year’s event a stellar amazing success. See ya next year!”