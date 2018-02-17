Spallumcheen’s Great West Equipment raised and donated $4,810 to the Slopes For Hope Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser at SilverStar Mountain Resort. Steve Francis of the Canadian Cancer Society (right) receives the money from Great West’s Jocelyn Nein (from left), vice-president of customer support Paul Lawrence, CEO Ross Davidson, Slopes for Hope event chairman and Great West team member Christian Ouellette and Jean Tharp. (Photo submitted)
Slopes for Hope raises $11,585
Third annual Cancer Society fundraiser at SilverStar Mountain Resort
A mountain of hope was raised as skiiers and boarders raised $11,585 for cancer recently.
The third annual Slopes for Hope at SilverStar Mountain Resort Jan. 27 saw 35 eager skiiers and snowboarders take part in the fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer Society.
“Vernon has such an enthusiastic ski and snowboarding community. I feel that this event is a perfect fit for the region and a great opportunity to raise funds for a cause that touches us all,” says Volunteer Event Chairman, Christian Ouellette. “The snow was dumping down all day which made for amazing powder conditions! I was watching the participants come back to the village exhausted but smiling all the way. What a bunch of troopers!”
Slopes for Hope Silver Star is a family friendly ski-a-thon where teams challenge themselves to ski or snowboard the vertical height of the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest (29,029 vertical feet). Funds raised through the event will help the Society fund vital cancer research, leading prevention initiatives, and compassionate support programs for people facing cancer today.
“Our impact in the fight for life would not be possible without you,” said Ouellette.
This year’s efforts surpassed the goal of $10,000, which will increase the efforts of the Cancer Society.
