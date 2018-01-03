Small businesses recognized in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Valley First recognizes local businesses in the 2017 Fan Choice Awards

After hundreds of nominations, the winners are in.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, is announcing the top favourites of the 2017 Fan Choice Awards.

The contest ran from Sept. 11 to Oct. 5 where community members could vote for their favourite local and independent small businesses.

Marek Buryska, regional manager, business banking with Valley First says small business is important to British Columbians.

“In fact, it makes up nearly 54 per cent of private-sector employment in our province, which is above the national average of 49 per cent.”

Hosted on the Valley First and Enderby and District Financial Facebook pages, the Fan Choice Awards celebrate small- to medium-sized businesses located in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys that provide a product or service.

This year, more than 850 votes were cast in five categories: food and drink, health and wellness, retail, transportation and beauty.

And the winners are ….

Food and drink:

  • L’Oven Farm Fresh Food (West Kelowna)
  • Little City Merchant (Enderby)
  • Front Street Brasserie (Penticton)

Health and wellness:

  • The Hot Box Yoga (Kelowna)
  • Vernon Active Health (Vernon)
  • Penticton Yoga Therapy (Penticton)

Retail:

  • Lakehouse Home Store (Kelowna)
  • Courtyard Gallery (Enderby)
  • Doug’s Homestead (Hedley)

Transportation:

  • Scrub Captain (Kelowna)
  • Enderby Auto Body Ltd (Enderby)
  • The Bike Barn (Penticton)

Beauty:

  • Loyal Hair Therapy (Kelowna)
  • Peacock and Lime Hair & Esthetics Studio (Vernon)
  • Beauty Box Studio Inc (Summerland)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A hat trick of trails

Just Posted

Shredding the slopes with a purpose

Slopes for Hope takes SilverStar Mountain Resort Jan. 27, with the goal of raising $10,000

City crews begin snow removal

Snow being removed from downtown, 32nd Street, 27th Street and residential areas

Vernon temperatures expected to hit zero by Saturday

Temperature expected to rise as snow falls

Home values hit new high

Coldstream and Lake Country top the North Okanagan list

Monitoring Shuswap River boaters and tubers

B.C. Conservation Officer inspection program looking to expand

VIDEO: Soaring into the new year

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

Small businesses recognized in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Valley First recognizes local businesses in the 2017 Fan Choice Awards

Outdoor theatre sees record attendance

Caravan Farm Theatre set new records with The Gift of the Magi, which ran throughout December

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Stanley sticks with experience to win contest

Kelowna student captures Okanagan College’s eighth annual Three-Hour Short Story Contest

Young teen dies in Highway 3 crash days before Christmas

A 15-year-old girl died on Dec. 23 at the scene of a collision between Hedley and Keremeos

Most Read