Small class of just over 100 graduates from Vernon high school

Declan Arthur, Emma Seibel, Kenzel Aarts Roman, Carly Beckner, Brennan Kennedy, Kaylene Gudeit-Oakden, Evan Trottier, Paige Noakes, Kaden Schwagele, Bridgette Peterson, Carson Harrower, Ashton Cashato, Gabe Dewald, Kristal Magill. Logan Higgs, Bridgette Peterson and Evan Trottier mark the Clarence Fulton prom in Polson Park. Kaden Schwagele, Logan Higgs, Nathaniel Foster, Evan Trottier and Alan Bargaso. Jacinda Heng, Kalen Webster, Emily Bodenmann, Carly Beckner, Ashton Cashato, Paige Noakes, Kaylene Gudeit-Oakden, Chelsea Monohan, Giselle Torres, Bridgette Peterson.

There was a small, yet intimate, Class of 2019 from Clarence Fulton Secondary.

The graduating class consisted of just more than 100, down from previous years.

Grads marked the special occassion with a prom in Polson Park recently, as well as a class picture in their red caps and gowns on the front steps of the school.

