Smiles all around at O’Keefe Ranch’s Family Fun Day

Families headed to Spallumcheen for a rollick at O’Keefe Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 18. Judging by the smiles, the event lived up to its name.
On Family Fun Day kids were treated to horseback riding, face painting, a petting zoo and even some lasso practice.
As advertised, the event was a family-friendly day of activities – but those considering a visit to the ranch should be mindful of one hazard: baby goat stampedes.
There are plenty more activities on the O’Keefe Ranch events calendar, including a haunted mansion tour for any brave souls out there.
Don't forget to sign up for a guided tour of the O'Keefe Mansion. They're FREE with a season's pass or general admission, but be sure to scoot through the door before 4pm daily! pic.twitter.com/jwHvxO9rJH
— O'Keefe Ranch (@OKeefeRanch) August 22, 2019
