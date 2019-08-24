Smiles all around at O’Keefe Ranch’s Family Fun Day

Kaylee Arsenault plays with bubbles at the beach radio tent during O’Keefe Ranch’s Family Fun Day Aug. 18. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Alianna Bell smiles as she rides horseback at O’Keefe Ranch. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Caylee Smith rides a horse Sunday at O’Keefe Ranch as part of Family Fun Day. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Gwendalyn Hart admires herself in the mirror after having her face painted at O’Keefe Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Will Phillips ropes cows with help from Rob Dinwoodie during O’Keefe Ranch’s Family Fun Day on Aug. 18. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Families headed to Spallumcheen for a rollick at O’Keefe Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 18. Judging by the smiles, the event lived up to its name.

On Family Fun Day kids were treated to horseback riding, face painting, a petting zoo and even some lasso practice.

As advertised, the event was a family-friendly day of activities – but those considering a visit to the ranch should be mindful of one hazard: baby goat stampedes.

There are plenty more activities on the O’Keefe Ranch events calendar, including a haunted mansion tour for any brave souls out there.

Don't forget to sign up for a guided tour of the O'Keefe Mansion. They're FREE with a season's pass or general admission, but be sure to scoot through the door before 4pm daily! pic.twitter.com/jwHvxO9rJH — O'Keefe Ranch (@OKeefeRanch) August 22, 2019

