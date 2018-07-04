Snakes slither into Vernon Museum

All Things Reptiles with Stuart Brown of the Bug Guys

Stuart Brown of the Bug Guys holding Lumin, his Dumeril’s Boa, and Desiree Pat are eager to share their passion for reptiles at the Vernon Museum this summer. (Submitted Photo)

Whether they creep you out, you are fascinated by them, or somewhere in between, you’re sure to learn something new about reptiles this summer at the Vernon Museum.

Stuart Brown of the Bug Guys is returning for his ninth summer with his All Things Reptiles presentation July 14 and Aug. 11.

Armed with a selection of live reptiles, including snakes, lizards, turtles and frogs, from his large collection, Stuart will share reptile facts, dispel myths and misconceptions, and answer questions.

See related: Creatures dazzle young crowd at Greater Vernon Museum

“The self-educated reptile enthusiast’s talk is always enjoyed by the young and the young at heart alike. However, the talk is geared towards ages seven and up,” said Denise Marsh, the Museum’s marketing and communications coordinator. “With his wealth of knowledge you are sure to leave with a better understanding and an appreciation for these incredible creatures.”

Following the presentation, audience members have the opportunity to hold and take photos with Lumin, Stuart’s Dumeril’s Boa. Desiree Pat will also have her bearded dragon on hand to snap a photograph with so don’t forget to bring your camera or phone.

Choose from two dates, either Saturday, July 14 or Saturday, Aug 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. As space is limited and Stuart’s Reptiles shows are always popular, you are encouraged to purchase your tickets early, to avoid disappointment. Tickets are $5/person available at the museum. For more information call (250) 542-3142 or visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or www.facebook.com/vernonmuseum.

