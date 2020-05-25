Pam Wenzel leads friends Anna Wasiuta, Lynne Gulliford and Ann Polson in a physically distanced line-dance practise, protected from the rain by the picnic shelter at Blackburn Park on Monday morning, May 25, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice

Read more: Shuswap Dance Center students to be featured on big screen at Starlight Drive-In

Read more: North Okanagan hospice fundraiser sidelined due to COVID-19

Salmon Arm

