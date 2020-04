Medical lab stress just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there

Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there.

This was the message demonstrated by Shuswap Lake General Hospital medical lab assistants Monica Thiessen, Tracey Harrison, Elizabeth Corral and Lisa Mackay, who dressed up as the virus and a swab to stress the point that now is not the time to let down one’s guard – precautions are still needed prevent the virus’ spread.

CoronavirusSalmon Arm