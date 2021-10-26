Snow blankets Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna

With less than one month until Big White opens up for the season, snow has already blanketed much of the ski resort on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Webcams on the resort’s website show the majority of the mountain blanketed in snow, a welcome sight for winter sports enthusiasts. As of 11:13 a.m. on Tuesday, the Pow Cam shows almost 5 cm of snow. However, measurements from the plot are not used for the resort’s daily snow report and the plot is cleared at 4 p.m. every day.

It is unclear whether the snow will stick. According to The Weather Network, light snow is expected throughout the rest of the week. However, the mountain is expecting sunny weather starting Saturday, Oct. 30.

