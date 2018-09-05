Social in memory of Tosh Oizumi donates $2,500 to Cancer Centre

The main objective was to remember and to raise funds for the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre.

From left to right are Agnes Sakakibara, Irene Oizumi and Lisa Westermark, Executive Director, VJH Foundation. (Photo submitted)

The Vernon Japanese Canadian Golf Social, held in memory of Tosh Oizumi has donated $2,500 to the VJH Foundation in support of the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre.

Irene Oizumi and Agnes Sakakibara hosted the two-day event together at the Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club, in memory of Irene’s late husband Tosh Oizumi.

“The main objective was to remember and to raise funds for the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre where Tosh was treated for two years by Dr. Humphries, Dr. Rankin and Dr. LePage and the dedicated and caring oncology staff,” says Oizumi.

The generous donations come not only from the participants of the golf social but also businesses who donated towards the event’s silent auction and raffle.

“We are grateful for this special gift in memory of a true Vernon resident, Tosh Oizumi, who was born and raised in Vernon. It is a fitting tribute after 28 years of hosting this annual golf tournament that Irene and Agnes dedicated this event as a memorial to Tosh,” says Lisa Westermark, Executive Director, VJH Foundation.