Sherry Demetrick (left), Archway Society for Domestic Peace co-executive director, received a bank draft for $3,445 from Epicor Software’s Danelle Sloboda and Susanne Lankhaar Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Sherry Demetrick (left), Archway Society for Domestic Peace co-executive director, received a bank draft for $3,445 from Epicor Software’s Danelle Sloboda and Susanne Lankhaar Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Software company employees lend a hand to Vernon’s Archway Society

Society for Domestic Peace receives $3,445 donation from Epicor Software

Vernon’s Archway Society for Domestic Peace has benefited from a healthy donation from employees at a local software firm.

Staff at Epicor Software (previously Progressive Solutions) came together to contribute $3,445 to support Archways programs for families and children who have dealt with domestic abuse.

“Certainly with the increase in domestic violence and the severity, this money will be put to very good use to support children and families in our community,” said Sherry Demetrick, co-executive director for Archway.

Epicor has a long history of supporting Archway. Since the 1990s, employees have made the non-profit organization the focus of fundraising efforts at their annual Christmas event. Though the event could not happen this year due to COVID-19, the employees still came through with a sizeable donation.

“It’s just such a good group,” Danelle Sloboda, program assistant at Epicor, said of Archway. “It’s just nice knowing that you have someone there when you’re kind of in your darkest times.”

READ MORE: Nominations sought for Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year

READ MORE: Vernon group builds a good night’s sleep

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Donation

Previous story
‘Overwhelming’ support: Coldstream students fill firetruck for food bank

Just Posted

A Vernon RCMP officer has been disciplined for lying to his superiors and failing to properly carry out investigations. (File photo)
Vernon RCMP officer disciplined for lying to superiors, failing to perform duties

A trailer is on fire near Coldstream and blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 6. (Auralie Westie - Instagram)
Semi-trailer on fire on Highway 6 near Coldstream

Sherry Demetrick (left), Archway Society for Domestic Peace co-executive director, received a bank draft for $3,445 from Epicor Software’s Danelle Sloboda and Susanne Lankhaar Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Software company employees lend a hand to Vernon’s Archway Society

British Energy company Drax Group has donated $50,000 to support relief efforts for B.C. communities hit hard by recent flooding. The company announced the donation Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Drax photo)
Parent company of Lavington pellet plant donates $50K for B.C. flood relief