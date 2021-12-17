Software company employees lend a hand to Vernon’s Archway Society

Vernon’s Archway Society for Domestic Peace has benefited from a healthy donation from employees at a local software firm.

Staff at Epicor Software (previously Progressive Solutions) came together to contribute $3,445 to support Archways programs for families and children who have dealt with domestic abuse.

“Certainly with the increase in domestic violence and the severity, this money will be put to very good use to support children and families in our community,” said Sherry Demetrick, co-executive director for Archway.

Epicor has a long history of supporting Archway. Since the 1990s, employees have made the non-profit organization the focus of fundraising efforts at their annual Christmas event. Though the event could not happen this year due to COVID-19, the employees still came through with a sizeable donation.

“It’s just such a good group,” Danelle Sloboda, program assistant at Epicor, said of Archway. “It’s just nice knowing that you have someone there when you’re kind of in your darkest times.”

