After 75 years, Pat Coburn finally received the medal he earned for saving a man’s life in 1945. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

After 75 years, Pat Coburn finally received the medal he earned for saving a man’s life in 1945. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

South Okanagan senior receives Medal for Bravery 75 years after saving man’s life

Pat Coburn was awarded the medal on Friday in Penticton

Even at 95, Pat Coburn can still remember that day in 1945 when he dove down and pulled a man from the depths of Rideau River.

Now, 75 years later, he’s also finally receiving the medal his heroic effort earned.

“I remember vivid details,” said Coburn, who came to Penticton more than 60 years ago as a player and coach for the Penticton Vees.

In 1946, when he was 20, Coburn saved the life of 17-year-old Jean-Marc Aubin, an action for which he was awarded a Medal for Bravery by the Royal Canadian Humane Association in 1946.

READ MORE: Age no barrier to driving for Penticton’s 101-year-old World War 2 vet

Coburn had been working as a life-guard at the Brighton Beach Aquatic Club in Ontario, when Aubin had become exhausted swimming in the Rideau River.

“I had no idea where the kid was in the river. I rowed out in a rowboat to where they told me he went down, and I rowed around until I saw a steady stream of bubbles,” Coburn recalled. “I knew that that was him when I saw that.

“I dove down, about 12 to 15 feet into the river, and of course the boat was carried down the river by the current. So I had to carry him to the diving tower, which was about 30 to 40 feet away, and carried up there.”

After hauling Aubin’s waterlogged body up the tower, Coburn began to resuscitate him, and after close to a minute later, Aubin coughed up the water in his lungs and started breathing again.

“That’s when I knew I had him,” said Coburn.

READ MORE: Turning 101, Penticton veteran looks back on life

He was unable to receive a medal at the time, due to the ongoing war effort, with the promise that he would receive it once World War 2 had finished.

“After the war was over, I never heard from them. My daughter got this all going, and got in touch with them and they had all the records right there, from 75 years ago,” said Coburn.

On March 12, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki presented Coburn with his medal.

Coburn and Marc-Aubin had reunited many years later, before Aubin passed away in 2013 at the age of 83.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Second World War Medals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger
Next story
Is this your photo album?: Kelowna man looking for owners

Just Posted

Digital Media Arts Symposium participants wear virtual-reality goggles during the 2018 event at Surrey Art Gallery. (Pardeep Singh - Submitted photo file)
Tech centre to open at Lumby library next month

$25K donation inspires community partners to support cause

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes to discover fate in April

Trial for Anoop Singh Klair concluded in Kelowna March 12, defense argued trial took too long

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
More COVID-19 exposures confirmed at North Okanagan schools

Interior Health confirms exposures at Coldstream, Enderby elementary schools

A dust advisory remains in effect March 12, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon March 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Six more air-quality sensors to be deployed in Vernon: city staff

Dust warnings and air quality advisories are common in Vernon, but improved grit, sensors may help

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This black lab got into trouble on March 6 by the boat launch in Marine Park in Salmon Arm after he pounced on a ball that had been stuck in the ice for a while. Thanks to three passersby, he was rescued. (Ron Banville photo)
Dog dilemma prompts Salmon Arm resident to warn of dicey ice, quicksand-like mud

Avid photographer sees dog plunge through ice, young girl get stuck in mud near wharf

Auldin Maxwell shows off one of the giant Jenga blocks which the makers of the game sent him to commemorate his work record stack earlier this year. (Submitted)
Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger

Auldin Maxwell was given 25 sets of giant wood blocks by the makers of the popular game

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

According to Providence, the long-term home will replace The Views in about three years’ time.
Providence aims to revolutionize B.C. seniors care at groundbreaking ‘dementia village

Goal is open the site at former St. Joseph’s General Hospital grounds in Comox by spring 2024

Sanford and Marlana Williams. Submitted photo.
The silence of Sanford Williams: B.C. master carver and his wife navigate racism

Indigenous carver and residential school survivor didn’t know how to speak up against discrimination

After 75 years, Pat Coburn finally received the medal he earned for saving a man’s life in 1945. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan senior receives Medal for Bravery 75 years after saving man’s life

Pat Coburn was awarded the medal on Friday in Penticton

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

Most Read