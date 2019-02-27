The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is looking for funding for a new groomer. (Trish Gobeil photo)

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club fundraiser seeks new groomer

A fundraising campaign has been launched for the volunteer-driven club

One of North America’s, and certainly the North Okanagan’s, largest cross country ski clubs is looking for help raising money for a new groomer.

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club’s campaign seeks to purchase a new PistenBully 400 groomer for the volunteer-driven club.

“Grooming 54 kilometres of trails daily not only requires a great grooming team but also top-notch equipment. Wear and tear on our high mileage grooming equipment has reached the point where maintenance costs and downtime have impacted our ability to groom our trails to the standards that our members and guests expect,” said Guy Morazain, fundraising campaign chair for the club.

“After a detailed analysis, we decided to forgo our previous practice of purchasing a used groomer, which traditionally had a life span of three to four years and high maintenance cost, to take advantage of recent technological advancements by acquiring a new groomer, which should provide reliable and eco-friendly service for 10 to 12 years.”

However, that equipment upgrade comes at a cost, Morazain said.

The estimated cost of a new groomer is $450,000, an amount that exceeds the club’s capital reserves. In an attempt to make up the deficit, the club has reached out its membership and the public with its campaign.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 26, the campaign had reached $71,335. The campaign runs until the end of April.

Related: B.C.’s top young skiers hit Sovereign Lake for championships

Related: Sovereign Lake hosts elite cross country ski race

According to the campaign, the intent is to ensure delivery in time for the 2019-2020 season, which will see the club play host to the 2020 Canadian National Ski Championships with more than 800 participants anticipated.

With more than 2,000 members, the club issues more than 25,000 day passes per season, Morazain said. The club also introduced Nordic Skiing to more than 2,700 children through its partnerships with North Okanagan schools each season.

“Our race program draws competitors from all over the world to the Okanagan,” Morazain said. “We host an annual NorAm Championships that have recently amalgamated with the American US SuperTour race series to host over 500 athletes from across North America each November. This race series is a World Cup calendar and Olympic qualification event for both Canadian and American skiers.”

For more information or to donate to the campaign, visit www.sovereignlake.com.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

Just Posted

Vernon gym club seeks city cash

North Valley Gymnastics has asked for $75,000 from the City of Vernon to help with costs

UPDATE: Armstrong Spallumcheen landfill compactor fire extinguished

The site now called the Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will reopen Wednesday

Vernon council buzzing over urban bees

Bylaw to allow urban beekeeping in Vernon moves closer to adoption

Justice system needs ‘major, major overhaul’: Vernon councillors

Mund, Fehr say that changes are needed to help with homeless, addictions and mental health problems

Vernon’s Special Olympic Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Former federal justice minister set to testify at justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. First Nation refuses totem pole gift from fellow nation

The chief of the Tl’etinqox community says the pole is being wrongly perceived as a territorial claim

Fraser Health detained a patient illegally for a year, judge rules

The Delta woman was not allowed to contact a lawyer, denied access to a phone or the internet

Okanagan families to carry burden of costly repair work

Sara Potton and her husband inherited a costly problem they fear will cause financial devestation.

Okanagan teachers honoured for saving student’s life

Two teachers at the Oliver secondary school are credited with likely saving the life of a student

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

House blocks Trump national emergency on wall

Representatives backed Democrats’ bill and voted 245-182 to block president

Most Read