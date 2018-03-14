Spallumcheen resident Barry Smaha (right) discusses the township’s proposed five-year financial plan with public works manager Roger Huston (left) and deputy manager of operations Tyler McNeill at an open house on the budget Wednesday at the township office. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Spall looks at modest tax hike

Council holding firm at 2.46 per cent through two drafts

Spallumcheen residents should prepare for a small municipal tax portion increase.

Through two drafts of the township’s five-year financial plan, council is proposing a 2.46 per cent for 2018.

A third draft goes before council at its committee of the whole meeting April 10. Adoption is required by the middle of May.

“Council has been working hard to try and keep the increase down,” said chief financial officer Amy Vienneau. “They’ve been able to achieve consistent service levels with no drops.”

A dozen people showed up at an open house on the budget Wednesday at the Spallumcheen office, which gave residents a chance to see the plan and add their input.

Among the major projects in 2018 is the $4 million upgrade of Pleasant Valley Road, which will see the left turn out from Spallumcheen Drive in front of the township office, and the left turn in off Pleasant Valley Road, eliminated. Both movements will go to Crozier Road. The cost for that option is $160,000.

RELATED: Improvements on track for PV Road

“The township is using more than $3 million we received in grant money from the Build Canada fund announced in 2017,” said Vienneau. “That covers two-thirds of the project. The township is responsible for the remaining third. We annually invest taxes toward the roads.”

Work is set to begin soon on the PV Road upgrade. Public works manager Roger Huston said two tenders were received from local companies and both were around the same bid price, only about $30,000 apart.

The township will also spend more than $650,000 this year for its a portion of a new fire truck being purchased for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Township staff is encouraging residents to complete a financial plan survey that is available online at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca

encouraged to complete financial plan survey available online at

Council and staff will host an open house on the budget plans today (Wednesday) from 3 to 7 p.m. at the township office.

The top three items on display will include the Pleasant Valley Road project (scheduled to begin this spring), brushing program options, and the purchase of a new fire truck.

“We will also be featuring presentations from Parks and Recreation Services (the new guide is available for pick-up) and highlights from the first two budget drafts,” said chief financial officer Amy Vienneau.

Mayor, council and staff will be available to answer questions and citizens are encouraged to complete a survey which is also available on the township website (www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca).


